Shanmugam emphasises importance of secularism & fighting foreign interference in domestic politics

Modern warfare has moved beyond guns and bombs.

These days, shadowy cyber-warriors use digital technology to target and undermine different parts of a country’s infrastructure, not just their militaries.

Advertisement

This threat was discussed during the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Committee of Supply debate by Minister K. Shanmugam on March 1.

Different strategies to combat threats

He said that the authorities had to detect such hostile activities quickly and deal with “digital-age” tactics, as well as strengthening existing legislation to handle the threat.

However, the general public also had to build up their understanding of online tactics, refine their sense of discernment, and resist foreign interference.

Shanmugam gave examples of other countries who had passed legislation to deal with similar threats, such as Germany.

Its Network Enforcement Act mandates that “manifestly illegal content” such as hate speech are removed within 24 hours, otherwise a 50-million-Euro fine will be imposed.

Strong Singaporean identity

But aside from tangible policies, Shanmugam also emphasised the importance of a strong Singaporean identity.

He identified three threats to religious harmony in Singapore, namely:

The resurgence of “identity politics”, with more people identifying themselves in narrow cultural, religious or ethnic terms.

The fast spread of hate speech through the Internet.

Religiously-motivated terrorism, bent on sowing discord.

In order to maintain Singapore’s hard-won harmony, it was vital that Singapore grow our common spaces and have mutual respect for each other’s beliefs.

Advertisement

Unity, not division

Shanmugam also mentioned the importance of secularism, and how religion must not influence politics. He said:

“Our politics, our approach, is secular in nature. We have managed to balance the right to religious freedom, with the need to ensure harmony, peace and security.”

This echoed remarks made by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan earlier in the same day, who also emphasised the importance of unity.

He said, “Division at home, within the shores of Singapore, will paralyse our foreign policy.”

Top image from Gov.sg.