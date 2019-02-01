MP Seah Kian Peng: S’pore’s reputation one of its greatest assets in time of great change & uncertainty

Seah Kian Peng, MP for Marine Parade GRC and CEO NTUC FairPrice Co-operative, was the special guest for the 15th Institute of Public Relations (IPRS) PRISM Awards held on Mar. 7 at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Held biennially since 1987, the awards are given out to recognize the best in PR efforts in Singapore and the region.

Some of the awardees range from companies such as Grab, AXA Insurance, AIA Singapore, to agencies such IN.FOM and Weber Shandwick. IN.FOM clinched the Outstanding PR Consultancy of the Year award.

The award also recognises the efforts of students and student projects from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the University of Newcastle Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

Seah: Singapore’s reputation needs to be safeguarded

In his speech, Seah spoke on the importance of Singapore’s reputation as one of “our greatest assets” which needs to be safeguarded in a time where society may be divided by opinions which may distort the truth.

Seah, who is a member of the Select Committee for Deliberate Online Falsehoods, told the 300 guests,

“The current Bi-centennial Celebrations remind us not just of Singapore’s past, but of the need to build on our reputation for the future. We are entering a world where much more is contested – entering new realities populated by opinions which may divide society and distort the truth”.

As such, Seah commended the PR industry for having done important work as stewards of reputation.

Seah observed that award winners this time round had a greater focus in executing their campaigns through digital means and platforms, in line with the government’s efforts in the digital age.

Seah also praised the diversity of award recipients judges and attendees.

He was heartened to see many students and youth involved, noting that IPRS has formed student chapters in almost all local tertiary institutions.

Top image by Tan Guan Zhen