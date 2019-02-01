AMK Hub stall selling breaded oyster, salmon & mini lobster nasi lemak for S$10 or less

Seafood Hunters is a hugely popular pasar malam (night market) pop-up stall that sells affordable quality seafood.

Advertisement

Now, you can get their delicious and affordable seafood offerings any time you like at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

Seafood Hunters has opened a physical restaurant.

GOSH! by Seafood Hunters was open in November last year, but it is gaining traction slowly.

Much like their pop-up stall, the eatery offers delicious seafood options at affordable prices, with most of their mains available for under S$10.

Signature dishes

A must-try is their signature Mini Lobster Nasi Lemak (S$9.80), which has juicy lobster meat with a spicy mayo flavour, paired with fragrant coconut rice and a lava egg.

Advertisement

Also available is their Salmon Nasi Lemak (S$9.80) and Breaded Oyster Nasi Lemak (S$6.80).

Chilli crab lovers will appreciate the Mini Lobster Value Meal (S$6.80), where they can choose from two different sauces, with either mantou (fried buns) or coconut rice as a side.

Advertisement

Not that hungry? You can even order Mantou with Chili Crab Sauce (S$2.50) on its own.

Other noteworthy choices include their Crab and Lobster Bisque (S$5.50) and Half-Shell Oysters (S$2.20), which is available in two flavours — garlic butter and cheesy cheese.

Seafood kept at affordable prices

Seafood Hunters is an enterprise is started by Louis Stan Lee, who owns a fish farm in Malaysia.

As he used to supply seafood to hotels and caterers in Singapore, he realised that seafood was charged at high prices, with large profit margins.

The eatery is dedicated to selling quality seafood at affordable prices, as there is no middleman and seafood is imported directly to the store.

Advertisement

GOSH! by Seafood Hunters is also in the process of becoming halal-certified, and currently use ingredients from approved halal suppliers.

Here’s the full menu:

Where to eat:

GOSH! By Seafood Hunters

53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3

#B2-48 AMK Hub

Singapore 569933

Opening hours: Daily, 10am – 10pm.

Top image adapted via GOSH! by Seafood Hunter’s Facebook page and i_am_bokyo on Instagram