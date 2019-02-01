fbpx

AMK Hub stall selling breaded oyster, salmon & mini lobster nasi lemak for S$10 or less

A dinner option that won't burn the pocket.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 13, 06:26 pm

Seafood Hunters is a hugely popular pasar malam (night market) pop-up stall that sells affordable quality seafood.

Pasar malam stall selling oysters, crabs, scallops & lobsters for S$1 to S$5.90

Now, you can get their delicious and affordable seafood offerings any time you like at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

Seafood Hunters has opened a physical restaurant.

GOSH! by Seafood Hunters was open in November last year, but it is gaining traction slowly.

Much like their pop-up stall, the eatery offers delicious seafood options at affordable prices, with most of their mains available for under S$10.

Signature dishes

A must-try is their signature Mini Lobster Nasi Lemak (S$9.80), which has juicy lobster meat with a spicy mayo flavour, paired with fragrant coconut rice and a lava egg.

Image may contain: food and text
Photo via GOSH! by Seafood Hunter’s Facebook page
GIF via AMK Hub’s Facebook video

Also available is their Salmon Nasi Lemak (S$9.80) and Breaded Oyster Nasi Lemak (S$6.80).

Chilli crab lovers will appreciate the Mini Lobster Value Meal (S$6.80), where they can choose from two different sauces, with either mantou (fried buns) or coconut rice as a side.

Not that hungry? You can even order Mantou with Chili Crab Sauce (S$2.50) on its own.

Other noteworthy choices include their Crab and Lobster Bisque (S$5.50) and Half-Shell Oysters (S$2.20), which is available in two flavours — garlic butter and cheesy cheese.

Seafood kept at affordable prices

Seafood Hunters is an enterprise is started by Louis Stan Lee, who owns a fish farm in Malaysia.

As he used to supply seafood to hotels and caterers in Singapore, he realised that seafood was charged at high prices, with large profit margins.

The eatery is dedicated to selling quality seafood at affordable prices, as there is no middleman and seafood is imported directly to the store.

GOSH! by Seafood Hunters is also in the process of becoming halal-certified, and currently use ingredients from approved halal suppliers.

Here’s the full menu:

Image via GOSH! by Seafood Hunter’s Facebook page

Where to eat:
GOSH! By Seafood Hunters
53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3
#B2-48 AMK Hub
Singapore 569933

Opening hours: Daily, 10am – 10pm.

Top image adapted via GOSH! by Seafood Hunter’s Facebook page and i_am_bokyo on Instagram

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

