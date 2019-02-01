fbpx

2 S’poreans caught smuggling 10 live scorpions in tissue box at Woodlands Checkpoint

Yikes.

Matthias Ang | March 29, 04:46 pm

Here’s why S’pore has strict rules that govern the transport of animals in and out of the country.

Two men caught for scorpion smuggling

On March 29, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post that two Singaporean men were stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint for smuggling ten live scorpions.

In explaining the details of the incident, the ICA stated that an officer had found the scorpions hidden in a tissue box and placed on the dashboard of a Singapore-registered car.

As for the two Singaporean men, ICA added that a 42-year-old man was the driver, with a 63-year-old man as his passenger.

Source: ICA Facebook
ICA stated that it had since referred to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) for investigations.

Additionally, the scorpions have been placed in the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

It is not known if the scorpions are native to Singapore.

Here is ICA’s post:

What happens if the scorpion is found to be a protected species?

According to AVA’s website, a permit is required for transporting the scorpions in the event that they are a species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

If there is a lack of a permit however, those responsible for moving the scorpions could face a fine of up to S$50,000 per animal (not exceeding S$500,000) and a jail term of two years.

Top image collage from ICA Facebook

 

 

