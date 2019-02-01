Scoot to retrain pilots as their decision deployed oxygen masks on S’pore-Taipei flight

Scoot has provided an update on the Scoot flight TR996 incident, where the Singapore Airlines Group CEO Goh Choon Phong has come out to apologise to passengers.

Advertisement

What happened on the flight?

As per Channel News Asia, the TR996 flight experienced a slight dip in cabin pressure after the plane’s pilots switched on a back-up power unit.

This was to prevent an overweight landing due to excess fuel, the airline said.

As a precautionary measure, the oxygen masks were deployed.

Err on side of caution

“While there was no impact to the safety of the flight, the pilots decided to deploy the oxygen masks to err on the side of caution, taking into consideration the passengers’ safety as a priority,” Scoot said.

“Scoot would also like to thank the authorities and ground partners at Taipei airport for their assistance.”

Advertisement

Pilots will be retrained

Scoot, the budget carrier of Singapore Airlines, will be retraining the pilots who operated Flight TR996 from Singapore to Taipei on Sunday, March 24.

This was so as the pilots’ decisions were found to have led to a drop in cabin pressure and the activation of oxygen masks.

Scoot said, via The Straits Times, that preliminary investigations revealed that the pilots had made some “procedural decisions”.

Pilots made “procedural decisions”

These “procedural decisions” while the plane was descending contributed to a slight loss of cabin pressure.

While the flight would have continued on safely, the pilots nevertheless decided to deploy the oxygen masks.

The airline said that the pilots will undergo retraining “to address the gaps”.

Aircraft to be fixed

The aircraft has since been grounded for investigations.

Spare parts have been flown to Taipei for the maintenance of the aircraft.

Advertisement

The aircraft will only be returned to service after additional tests have been conducted.

Scoot will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Singapore and Taiwan on investigations.