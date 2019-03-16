Sweet senior dog with much love to give to be adopted after elderly grandpa passed away

Senior dogs might be old, but like any other dog, they still have much love to give.

“Super friendly” dog

An 11-year-old dog is looking for a new family after his owner, an elderly man, passed away about two months ago.

According to a Facebook post by the man’s granddaughter, Shana Yap, the dog is a Samoyed — a breed with thick, white fur and a temperament that is said to be “adaptable, friendly, and gentle”.

Image via American Kennel Club

But Yap explained that he does not look like a Samoyed at the moment as his fur has been shaved off due to the “tropical heat” in Singapore.

Yap said the dog, called Sam, has a “great temperament” and is “super friendly”.

So gentle is Sam that he ended up being scratched by “terrified cats”.

Despite being old, Sam is “remarkably healthy and only needs his eyes and ears cleaned every other day”.

But he gets “easily tired”, and so, does not require “much food or extensively long walks”.

Potential adopters will have to be mindful of the fact that being a senior dog, he only has “a couple of years to live at most”.

Potential adopters have reached out

According to an update to the original post, a dog sitter living in Bukit Timah is currently taking care of Sam, but they are only able to foster him till the end of March.

Another update in the comments section provided by one Ruby Xu said a few interested parties have reached out to either foster or adopt him.

She is now helping Yap make the the necessary arrangements for Sam.

Top image adapted via Shana Yap/FB