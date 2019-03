The sakura season has arrived and Singaporeans do not have to make a trip to Japan to see the cherry blossoms.

With all the sakura rage, several Sakura design products have been released in Singapore too.

Sakura Unicorno EZ-Charms

Well, here’s another.

A new Tokidoki Unicorno design of EZ-Link EZ-Charms will be released in April 2019.

This time, it is the pink and white Unicorno with sakura flower prints called Hanako.

Here’s how it looks:

Available at S$29.90

This Tokidoki EZ-Charms will be sold for S$29.90 and made available at the Shopee EZ-Link shop on April 4, 2019.

The online sale of this EZ-Charms will begin at 9am.

Do note that the EZ-Charms does not come with any load value.

Here are more photos of the EZ-Charms:

Top photo collage from Shopee