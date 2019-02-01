fbpx

Sakura Bearista cup lids now available for S$18 at Starbucks S’pore

Kawaii! 

Guan Zhen Tan | March 25, 03:53 pm

The cherry blossom fever hasn’t died down just yet at Starbucks.

Not only have they released gorgeous Starbucks tumblers, cups and reusable shopping bags inspired by the sakura season,  they’ve also now come up with these adorable Bearista cup lids.

Image via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

The Bearista is Starbuck’s teddy bear mascot, its name is an obvious play on the words bear and barista.

While they’re usually available as plushies, they’re now part of these gorgeous lids, dressed in adorable cat costumes.

The lids are available in two colours, pastel pink and pastel purple.  The design takes after the shape of a huge sakura flower, with several smaller ones adorning the surface of the lid.

The pastel pink lid has the bear sipping on a very pink frappucino:

Image via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

While the pastel purple lid’s bear is enjoying a piping hot drink:

Image via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

The lids cost S$18 each and seem to fit most cups quite comfortably.

They’re available at all Starbucks outlets from today (March 25) onwards.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore’s Facebook page

