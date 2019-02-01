fbpx

Video game shop selling PS4 games from S$9 at Yishun & Tampines

Deals.

Tanya Ong | March 19, 05:41 pm

Upsurge

GameXtreme, a video game-business in Singapore, is currently having a PS4 games sale.

PS4 games from S$9

According to a Facebook post by GameXtreme, both its outlets in Yishun and Tampines are currently selling PS4 games at a discounted price.

Prices start from S$9, and include games such as Matterfall, Earthlock, and Railway Empire:

Photo via FB/GameXtreme

Other games on discount include Overcooked (S$39), Battlefield (S$59) and Toukiden (S$19):

Photo via FB/GameXtreme
Photo via FB/GameXtreme
Photo via FB/GameXtreme

The sale is on while stocks last.

This is their Facebook post:

The Yishun outlet is also selling selected pre-owned PS3 and Xbox 360 games at a discounted rate of S$4 each, or at three for S$10.

Customers can also trade in their old games at both outlets.

Address

 GameXtreme @ Tampines Mall
4 Tampines Central 5
#04-10/11
Singapore 529510

GameXtreme @ GV Yishun
51 Yishun Central 1
#01-05
Singapore 768794

Top photo via GameXtreme Facebook page.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

