Video game shop selling PS4 games from S$9 at Yishun & Tampines

GameXtreme, a video game-business in Singapore, is currently having a PS4 games sale.

Advertisement

PS4 games from S$9

According to a Facebook post by GameXtreme, both its outlets in Yishun and Tampines are currently selling PS4 games at a discounted price.

Prices start from S$9, and include games such as Matterfall, Earthlock, and Railway Empire:

Other games on discount include Overcooked (S$39), Battlefield (S$59) and Toukiden (S$19):

Advertisement

The sale is on while stocks last.

This is their Facebook post:

Advertisement

The Yishun outlet is also selling selected pre-owned PS3 and Xbox 360 games at a discounted rate of S$4 each, or at three for S$10.

Customers can also trade in their old games at both outlets.

Address

GameXtreme @ Tampines Mall

4 Tampines Central 5

#04-10/11

Singapore 529510

GameXtreme @ GV Yishun

51 Yishun Central 1

#01-05

Singapore 768794

Advertisement

Top photo via GameXtreme Facebook page.