Video game shop selling PS4 games from S$9 at Yishun & Tampines

GameXtreme, a video game-business in Singapore, is currently having a PS4 games sale.
PS4 games from S$9
According to a Facebook post by GameXtreme, both its outlets in Yishun and Tampines are currently selling PS4 games at a discounted price.
Prices start from S$9, and include games such as Matterfall, Earthlock, and Railway Empire:
Other games on discount include Overcooked (S$39), Battlefield (S$59) and Toukiden (S$19):
The sale is on while stocks last.
This is their Facebook post:
The Yishun outlet is also selling selected pre-owned PS3 and Xbox 360 games at a discounted rate of S$4 each, or at three for S$10.
Customers can also trade in their old games at both outlets.
Address
GameXtreme @ Tampines Mall
4 Tampines Central 5
#04-10/11
Singapore 529510
GameXtreme @ GV Yishun
51 Yishun Central 1
#01-05
Singapore 768794
Top photo via GameXtreme Facebook page.
