Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu now asking S’poreans to urge S’pore govt to pay more for water

The Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Melayu (PPBM) has appealed to Singaporeans to turn the tide in their current gripes against water prices.

After insisting that Singapore would lose on the water issue if it went to World Court, Malaysia is trying a different tact.

PPBM’s media director Mohd Solihan Badri cited issues like climate change as a reason why the price of water should be changed.

And their current method of getting that change is by appealing to Singaporeans directly.

According to a Malay Mail article, Badri had this to say about the current arrangement.

“Surely, your conscience will tell you that this is a raw deal for the people of Malaysia and especially Johoreans, many of whom may be your own family members. Do you not feel guilty that you are enjoying drinking water that you have bought so cheaply from your kin?”

A driving force behind his appeal for a higher price is — like most politicians before him — the price that Singapore buys water from Malaysia.

However, this time Badri also questioned the price at which Singapore sells treated water back to Malaysia.

“It is even more ludicrous that we are buying back this treated water from Singapore at the rate of 50 sen per 1,000 gallons,”

The 1962 Water Agreement

To give context to Badri’s statement, the actual cost of treating the water is RM2.40 per 1,000 gallons.

Which is quite a bit higher than the cost in which Singapore sells the treated water back to Johor.

The 1962 Agreement also allows Singapore to draw 250 million gallons of water per day from the Johor River.

Singapore also bears infrastructural costs, such as building dams and treatment plants, and operating and maintaining the pumps and pipelines.

Latest outcry

This is the latest in a series of statements doled out by prominent Malaysian politicians, including Mahathir himself.

Ranging from the rich, poor argument:

To proclamations of treating the water themselves.

Both in 2019:

And 2003:

This issue has, however, been debated ad nauseaum, with the latest statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pretty much putting an end to any significant debate over what Singapore might do.

