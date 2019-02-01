Pope pulled hand away to avoid ring kisses because he didn’t want to spread germs

Pope Francis made the viral rounds online recently after he was seen repeatedly rejecting attempts by devout Catholics to kiss his papal ring.

Advertisement

The whole resistance to lips on ring became popular because of the significance of kissing the Pope’s ring, and the current divide amongst Catholics about this practice.

Stop the spread of germs

However, according to a report by The Associated Press (AP) on March 28, the Pope himself has offered an explanation for his ring-kiss rejection — to stop the spread of germs.

Speaking to reporters, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said that Francis was worried about hygiene, having greeted a long line of Catholics in Loreto on Monday.

Gisotti had spoken to Francis after the Pope drew criticism from conservative Catholics who viewed his actions as showing disrespect for Catholic traditions and the people trying to honour them.

According to Gisotti, the Pope rejected the notion.

“He wants to avoid the risk of contagion for the people, not for him,” he said.

Advertisement

Accepts kisses. Sometimes.

The BBC reported that in a full-length version of the viral video on Monday, March 25, at least 113 people greeted the Pope in the span of 13 minutes.

For the first 10 minutes, the Pope accepted kisses to his ring without protest.

It was only towards the end of the line that Francis started retracting his hand.

Gisotti added that Francis was more than happy to receive kisses to his ring in smaller settings, where the spread of germs could be contained.

This was demonstrated on Wednesday, March 27 when the Pope had reportedly received ring kisses from a handful of people greeting him.

Advertisement

Top image from Vatican News Facebook