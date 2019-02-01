fbpx

Adorable Togepi EZ-Link charm available for S$14.90 on Lazada

Super Luck.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 20, 01:18 am

Events

Upsurge

EZ-Link has released yet another Pokemon EZ-Link charm.

Togepi EZ-Charm

Snorlex and Pikachu were the first few EZ-Link charms to be released in Singapore.

Snorlax EZ-Link EZ-Charms on sale for S$29.90 from Lazada from Dec. 10

This time, the featured Pokemon featured is the Fairy-type baby Pokemon Togepi.

Image from EZ-link Facebook.

The charm is selling at S$14.90 on Lazada EZ-Link shop, not including delivery charges.

It does not come with any load value too.

Here it is.

 

Screenshot from Lazada.
Screenshot from Lazada.

Fun fact: Encountering a cheery Togepi is actually a sign of good luck, and it has Super Luck as an ability.

Screenshot from Lazada.
Screenshot from Lazada.

Top photo collage from Lazada and EZ-Link Facebook

