Adorable Togepi EZ-Link charm available for S$14.90 on Lazada

EZ-Link has released yet another Pokemon EZ-Link charm.

Togepi EZ-Charm

Snorlex and Pikachu were the first few EZ-Link charms to be released in Singapore.

This time, the featured Pokemon featured is the Fairy-type baby Pokemon Togepi.

The charm is selling at S$14.90 on Lazada EZ-Link shop, not including delivery charges.

It does not come with any load value too.

Here it is.

Fun fact: Encountering a cheery Togepi is actually a sign of good luck, and it has Super Luck as an ability.

Top photo collage from Lazada and EZ-Link Facebook

