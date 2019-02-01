Adorable Togepi EZ-Link charm available for S$14.90 on Lazada

Events
EZ-Link has released yet another Pokemon EZ-Link charm.
Togepi EZ-Charm
Snorlex and Pikachu were the first few EZ-Link charms to be released in Singapore.
Snorlax EZ-Link EZ-Charms on sale for S$29.90 from Lazada from Dec. 10
This time, the featured Pokemon featured is the Fairy-type baby Pokemon Togepi.
The charm is selling at S$14.90 on Lazada EZ-Link shop, not including delivery charges.
It does not come with any load value too.
Here it is.
Fun fact: Encountering a cheery Togepi is actually a sign of good luck, and it has Super Luck as an ability.
