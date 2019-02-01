fbpx

Back
﻿

PMD rider in Bedok hit by lorry in rain, slides 50m on road

This looks serious.

Belmont Lay | March 29, 03:53 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Viewer discretion is advised

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was caught on a dashboard camera video getting hit by a lorry.

Where did accident take place?

The location was at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok North Ave 1.

Near Chai Chee estate.

The dashboard camera video details indicated that the date was Thursday, March 28, and the time shown was about 4.45pm.

How did it happen?

At that time, it was raining heavily and visibility appeared poor.

The PMD rider, who is likely male and a food delivery personnel, was crossing the road using the pedestrian crossing.

The PMD rider did not appear to have the right of way as the traffic light was showing green at that time for vehicles going straight along Bedok North Road.

Lorry crashed head-on

A lorry travelling on the left-most lane appeared not to have seen the PMD rider crossing the road and hit him as he was about to reach the other side of the pedestrian crossing.

The force of the impact sent the PMD rider skidding across the wet road surface for more than 50 metres.

The lorry skidded and veered left as a result of trying to stop after the impact.

The traffic light remained green throughout the accident, indicating that the lorry had the right of way.

Video

You can watch the video here, but viewer discretion is advised.

Many Facebook pages have also uploaded the video:

One week ago

Exactly a week ago, an e-scooter rider crashed head-on with a PMD rider after beating the red light in Pasir Ris.

E-scooter rider on Pasir Ris road beats red light & crashes head on into PMD rider

The PMD rider who got hit suffered multiple injuries, including two broken toes and a cracked shoulder blade.

PMD rider who got hit in Pasir Ris broke 2 toes, cracked shoulder blade, got 8 weeks’ MC & S$3,000 medical bill

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

British PM Theresa May vows to resign amidst more Brexit chaos, explained

What the heck is going on?

March 29, 03:03 am

Stinky burning smell across S'pore could reduce in next 1 to 2 weeks due to showers: NEA

Air quality is in the normal range now.

March 29, 02:43 am

Marine Parade cat carer disputes town council's allegations in moving 2 cats to Harbourfront

The Cat Welfare Society also pointed out that the relocation was done by a pest control company.

March 28, 11:46 pm

This S$7.99 GrabFood subscription gets you 30 free deliveries & S$15 off every month

If you use food delivery services like your life depends on it, you should get this subscription.

March 28, 07:45 pm

Mother uses cai png stall's scissors to cut food for baby, demands compensation when baby hospitalised

Whose fault?

March 28, 07:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close