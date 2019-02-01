PMD rider in Bedok hit by lorry in rain, slides 50m on road
This looks serious.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Viewer discretion is advised
A personal mobility device (PMD) rider was caught on a dashboard camera video getting hit by a lorry.
Where did accident take place?
The location was at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok North Ave 1.
The dashboard camera video details indicated that the date was Thursday, March 28, and the time shown was about 4.45pm.
How did it happen?
At that time, it was raining heavily and visibility appeared poor.
The PMD rider, who is likely male and a food delivery personnel, was crossing the road using the pedestrian crossing.
The PMD rider did not appear to have the right of way as the traffic light was showing green at that time for vehicles going straight along Bedok North Road.
Lorry crashed head-on
A lorry travelling on the left-most lane appeared not to have seen the PMD rider crossing the road and hit him as he was about to reach the other side of the pedestrian crossing.
The force of the impact sent the PMD rider skidding across the wet road surface for more than 50 metres.
The lorry skidded and veered left as a result of trying to stop after the impact.
The traffic light remained green throughout the accident, indicating that the lorry had the right of way.
Video
You can watch the video here, but viewer discretion is advised.
Many Facebook pages have also uploaded the video:
One week ago
Exactly a week ago, an e-scooter rider crashed head-on with a PMD rider after beating the red light in Pasir Ris.
E-scooter rider on Pasir Ris road beats red light & crashes head on into PMD rider
The PMD rider who got hit suffered multiple injuries, including two broken toes and a cracked shoulder blade.
PMD rider who got hit in Pasir Ris broke 2 toes, cracked shoulder blade, got 8 weeks’ MC & S$3,000 medical bill
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.