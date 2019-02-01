Video supposedly shot in Punggol shows toddler-like person being dropped onto ground in open field

Strange videos showing two people in an open field supposedly shot in Punggol estate while it was bright and sunny has been uploaded online.

A total of three videos were originally shared to the Childcare in Singapore Facebook group.

The footage appeared to show a person throwing or dropping what appears to be a young child onto the ground.

Allegedly threw kid on to ground

First video

In the first video, a person can be seen walking across an open field, supposedly in Punggol.

He or she is carrying what appears to be a young child, although this is unclear from the footage.

It is entirely possible that the person was carrying a mannequin or a large doll.

Second and third videos

In the subsequent videos, the person can also be seen swinging and dropping the supposed child onto the ground.

The supposed child does not appear to be moving much or showing any resistance.

The are scant details regarding what exactly happened, but responses to the videos in the comment section have called for the incident to be reported to the police, as well as getting to the bottom of identifying the individuals in the video so they might get help.

Because of the video quality, all one can definitively infer is that it shows one humanoid appearing to drop another humanoid on the grass patch.

Top photo composite image via video screengrabs