fbpx

Back
﻿

Video supposedly shot in Punggol shows toddler-like person being dropped onto ground in open field

Bizarre videos.

Tanya Ong | March 13, 12:49 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Strange videos showing two people in an open field supposedly shot in Punggol estate while it was bright and sunny has been uploaded online.

A total of three videos were originally shared to the Childcare in Singapore Facebook group.

The footage appeared to show a person throwing or dropping what appears to be a young child onto the ground.

Allegedly threw kid on to ground

First video

In the first video, a person can be seen walking across an open field, supposedly in Punggol.

He or she is carrying what appears to be a young child, although this is unclear from the footage.

It is entirely possible that the person was carrying a mannequin or a large doll.

Second and third videos

In the subsequent videos, the person can also be seen swinging and dropping the supposed child onto the ground.

The supposed child does not appear to be moving much or showing any resistance.

The are scant details regarding what exactly happened, but responses to the videos in the comment section have called for the incident to be reported to the police, as well as getting to the bottom of identifying the individuals in the video so they might get help.

Because of the video quality, all one can definitively infer is that it shows one humanoid appearing to drop another humanoid on the grass patch.

Top photo composite image via video screengrabs

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

We Bare Bears collectible cups available at Golden Village S'pore from March 15, 2019

The cups come with a popcorn and drink combo.

March 13, 01:52 pm

2 old men, aged 60 & 66, arrested for allegedly using knuckle duster during Taman Jurong coffee shop fight

Knuckle duster generation.

March 13, 01:49 pm

Hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre sells fusion burgers with crispy pork belly, spiced pulled pork & more from S$5

Fusion food without burning a hole in your pocket.

March 13, 12:21 pm

3rd national car of M'sia won't be a flying car, limited to just a prototype for now

But it turns out the third national car is slated to be a prototype too.

March 13, 11:32 am

S'pore P6 student "frustrated" as test model answer insinuates kopitiam workers not well-to-do

She didn't ask her teacher about it as she didn't want to get scolded.

March 13, 11:09 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close