People are cleaning up polluted areas & posting it on social media thanks to newest Internet challenge
The least trashy challenge by far
Social media challenges are a funny phenomenon: nobody really knows how they start or get so popular, but before you know it, people are throwing slices of cheese on their babies’ faces.
There have been a number of viral challenges over the years, from challenging others to swallow a spoonful of cinnamon powder, to dumping buckets of ice cold water in the name of charity.
#TrashTag challenge
However, a new viral challenge aims to get people to actually do something beneficial for the planet – picking up trash.
The #TrashTag challenge is inspiring thousands of people to pick up rubbish from polluted places, and then post it on social media, usually accompanied with the before and after pictures.
Many of you have shared with us your #Trashtag challenge pictures and they are absolutely amazing! 🤩 You are doing a fantastic job to improve your local community and the planet! 🌍 Who is in to join the #ESNtrashtag challenge? 🙋♀️♻️ * * * #trash #plasticpollution #environment #climate #socialerasmus #leaveyourmark #ESN #erasmus #myerasmus #erasmus2019 #erasmusplus #erasmusstudent #erasmuslife #myerasmus #studentlife #THISisESN
Going viral
At the time of writing, there are more than 38,000 posts uploaded on Instagram tagged with #TrashTag, with people from all over the globe sharing pictures of all the trash they managed to clean up.
We cleaned up this trash from Ocean Beach in San Francisco in solidarity with other locations around the world for the Global Beach Cleanup & Brand Audit. We demand biodegradable packaging now. Recycling is not the answer. Thank you for partnering with us at the Zero Waste Youth Convergence @surfridersf team and volunteers and @alloneocean and @breakfreefromplastic #breakfreefromplastic #isthisyours #globalbeachcleanup #plasticpollution #trashtag
Desde Colombia,🇨🇴🇨🇴aporta su #basurachallenge @dawercruz_08 muchísimas gracias 🙏🌲 . #residuos #basura #reduce #reutiliza #recicla #reciclaje #rechaza #3r #reciclar #rechazar #medioambiente #contaminacion #educacion #educacionambiental #responsabilidad #conciencia #concienciacion #sostenible #sostenibilidad #basuraleza #economiacircular #sustentable #notiresbasura #zerowaste #residuocero #basuracero #concientizar #colombia #trashtag
Some users have also put a creative spin on the challenge, like travel vlogger Jordan Simons, who used a drone to get a much wider aerial view of the before and after scene.
By 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, unless a big change is made. Did you know that currently there is one refuse truck-worth of plastic dumped into the sea every minute 😱 What's completely crazy is that the first plastic was only invented in 1907 and in just over 100 years it can now be found in samples of almost every beach in the world and even in the ice of the Arctic. We changed the planet in just over 100 years and now we have the power to change it again, but this time for the better. #ByeByePlastic #PlasticPatrol #leaveitbetter #adventurebag #TheBaliBible #Bali #Indonesia
Popular Viner Zach King also decided to have some fun with the challenge.
How it started
#TrashTag was actually an initiative started in 2015 by UCO, an outdoor gear brand, and their ambassador at that time Steven Reinhold used social media to inspire others to pick up trash during their roadtrips and holidays.
The trend was recently rekindled 2 weeks ago by Byron Román, a Facebook user in Arizona, who said:
Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens. Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it.
Singaporeans taking up the challenge
The challenge has started to spread to our shores, with Kerrin Kua heading to Pasir Ris Park this past weekend to pick up whatever trash she could find. With the help of some friends, Kua managed to clear up quite a bit of trash, as well as a large stack of straws (which she really really hates).
Spent barely a couple of hours and this is the amount of plastic we fished from just less than 100m along the beach. It's hard to feel accomplished knowing endless stretches of beaches around the world that stays polluted, it's hard to feel hopeful but I guess… one step at a time. Also, I hope to see brands making conscientious effort and rethinking their packaging choices in my lifetime. I guess that could help more. Thanks @yeets__ @wangkaicheng @heyitsamedani @nicholas.kylee for braving the sun together! #trashtag #trashtagchallenge # plastic free #plasticfreeoceans
Kua is planning to do the #TrashTag challenge again on another weekend with a larger group of friends.
Hopefully this will inspire more people in Singapore to participate, or at the very least become more mindful of their plastic consumption and how it damages the planet.
Featured image by Jordan Simons.
