Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

What would you do if your driver blacks out in the middle of a highway?

That was what happened to a passenger on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards Shears avenue, on the Benjamin Shears Bridge.

In a dashcam video submitted to ROADS.sg’s Facebook page on Mar. 8, a Comfort Delgro cab was seen swerving right and left, much to the shock of motorists on the road.

The cab then hit the divider, before continuing to swerve between lanes.

As soon as the cab began to slow down, the passenger opened the car door and gestured to the vehicle behind to allow him to move safely to the side of the road.

The passenger then spoke to the driver of a red car, who then picked the man up, possibly having offered to ferry him out of the ECP at least.

According to The Straits Times, the cab driver in the video had blacked out momentarily and only realised this passenger had left the car when he regained consciousness.

He drove out of the expressway and called for assistance at the Rochor Road exit gantry.

The cab driver has since been admitted into a hospital and is under observation.

A police report has been lodged and the case is under investigation.

Comfort Delgro has been attempting to reach out to the passenger but were unable to contact him as it was a street hail.

Comfort would like to apologise to him and fellow motorists affected in the incident.

Top image via ROADS.sg’s Facebook video