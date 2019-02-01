PMD rider who got hit in Pasir Ris broke 2 toes, cracked shoulder blade, got 8 weeks’ MC & S$3,000 medical bill

Getting hit by an e-scooter travelling at full throttle is no joke as metal, plastic and human flesh meet and greet — violently.

Pasir Ris collision

A 27-year-old man on a bicycle-like personal mobility device (PMD) who got hit by a rider on an e-scooter, ended up breaking a few body parts as a result of the impact, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The accident took place along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Pasir Ris Drive 8 at 8.21pm on Saturday, March 16.

Broken bones

The man riding the bicycle-like PMD, Xie Zhi Hao, suffered a cracked shoulder blade, two broken toes and other unspecified injuries as a result of the accident, it was reported.

8 weeks’ medical leave

Xie, a supermarket worker, was given eight weeks’ medical leave and had spent close to S$3,000 on his treatment.

He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and was discharged the next day on Sunday afternoon.

E-scooter rider tried to flee

An indication as to how forceful the impact of the accident was can be gleaned from the video of the incident.

Xie had the right of way when he took the pedestrian crossing, with the green man still flashing, but was hit by the e-scooter riding on the road at high speed beside the kerb.

The video of the incident showed that e-scooter rider and Xie did not even have time to react before impact.

After the collision, both man were thrown off their respective PMDs and stayed down on the road due to the crash.

Tried to flee

Xie claimed the errant rider on the e-scooter fled the scene.

This was despite a passer-by attempting to prevent him from leaving.

18-year-old arrested

But the e-scooter rider, who allegedly pulled a hit-and-run, has been arrested by the police.

Police said they have arrested the 18-year-old e-scooter rider for causing grievous hurt by a rash act.