Petition started to have impounded lorry returned to driver: Pasir Ris lorry vs cyclist incident

A Change.org petition has been started for the lorry driver at the centre of one of the most viral road incidents in 2018.

Lorry vs cyclist Pasir Ris incident

Specifically, it is a petition aimed at helping the driver, Teo Seng Tiong appeal to the Traffic Police to return his lorry, which is his livelihood.

The petition was started on March 17 pseudonymously by “Only a Poor lorry driver”, and addressed to the Singapore Traffic Police.

Lorry driver unaware petition started

Teo has since clarified that he has no idea who the petitioner is, but is grateful to the person and those who have signed the petition, The Straits Times reported.

The petition has received over 1,700 signatures in four days.

What happened to the driver’s lorry?

According to a spokesperson for the Traffic Police, Teo’s lorry has been impounded for further investigation.

The spokesperson further said the owner did not need to pay for storage fees.

However, an order from the court is required for the vehicle to be returned to the owner.

The spokesperson added that the Traffic Police has since received an appeal from Teo for his vehicle to be returned and that they are processing the appeal.

Here is the spokesperson’s statement in full:

“The Traffic Police have received an appeal from the owner of the lorry for his vehicle to be returned. The lorry was impounded for further investigations and the owner is not required to pay for any storage fees. An order from the court is required for the vehicle to be returned to the owner and TP is currently processing the appeal.”

Livelihood depends on lorry

Teo said he needed his lorry as it was crucial to his livelihood and because he was still paying the installment loan for it, ST reported.

Teo said: “I have not had any income since my lorry was impounded. I need it to deliver goods. Without my lorry, I can’t work and I have no income. Yet I need to continue to service the installment loan for my lorry, which is about S$800 a month.”

He also voiced his anxiety over the lorry’s condition as it had not been in use for three months.

“I am also worried that my lorry’s engine and battery will break down when I eventually get it back, since it has not been used for three months.”

Teo added that he had since called the Traffic Police a few times and that his lawyer, Chia Boon Teck, has also written in to them.

In the meantime, he is earning a few hundred dollars per month from people visiting his fish farm in Pulau Ubin.

