Pasir Ris cyclist incident: Lorry driver accused of acting rashly, faces jail term of at least 2 weeks

Initially, the lorry driver had faced a charge of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour.

Matthias Ang | March 14, 06:39 pm

Upsurge

The lorry driver at the centre of one of most viral road accidents in 2018 has been accused of acting rashly in hurting the cyclist, The Straits Times reported.

The lorry driver is named Teo Seng Tiong, while the cyclist is named Eric Cheung.

Prosecutors are now seeking a jail term of at least two weeks for the lorry driver.

In case you need a refresher of what occurred:

Cyclist at Pasir Ris whacks side mirror of lorry, gets knocked off road by lorry shortly after

Charge amended

Initially, Teo faced charges of causing hurt to others through negligent behaviour, as well as not making a police report within 24 hours of a car accident.

However, ST reported that the charge of causing hurt through negligent behaviour has since been amended to acting rashly so as to cause hurt.

Under the Penal Code, the maximum punishment for the charge of acting rashly to cause hurt is an imprisonment term of one year, or a fine of S$5,000, or both.

As for the second charge of not making a police report within 24 hours of a car accident, the maximum punishment is either a fine of S$1,000 or a jail term of three months.

Originally planned to plead guilty

Lianhe Zaobao reported in January 2019, that the driver had originally planned to plead guilty.

However, ST reported that the driver has since planned to claim trial in light of the amended charge.

Teo also revealed that the lawyer who has been representing him, Chia Boon Teck, would continue to represent him, free-of-charge.

Teo told ST:

“I was ready to plead guilty to negligence since before Chinese New Year. But they changed the charge to rash act, so I have no choice but to claim trial. Also because lawyer Chia Boon Teck will continue to help me free of charge.”

Top image collage via Teo Seng Tiong, Roads.sg Facebook

