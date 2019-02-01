fbpx

50% off 23 selected dishes at Paradise Group restaurants from now till Apr 30, 2019, valid for weekdays

You can order more than one promotional item.

Tsiuwen Yeo |Sponsored | March 28, 06:12 pm

Foodies, time to stuff your faces.

To celebrate its opening of more than 100 outlets worldwide, 10 of Paradise Group’s restaurants will be offering 50% off selected dishes throughout their outlets in Singapore from now till Apr. 30, 2019.

Shiok.

Paradise Group is an organisation that operates a group of Chinese restaurants, including Paradise Dynasty, Canton Paradise, Paradise Teochew, Beauty in The Pot and LeNu Noodle Bar.

The Singaporean company also has restaurants in Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Myanmar.

If you have a Citibank card or are a Paradise Gourmet Rewards member, here are some of the dishes that will be half-off:

Teochew Style Stewed Duck with Yam in Casserole, U.P. S$40 (half) S$80 (whole)

Available at Paradise Teochew. Photo by Charis Chan.

Grilled Sea Cucumber with Dried Shrimps and Scallion, U.P. S$48

Available at Paradise Teochew. Photo by Charis Chan

Prawn and Pork Dumpling in Hot Chilli Vinaigrette, U.P. S$9.80

Available at Paradise Dynasty. Photo by Charis Chan.

Poached Sliced Fish in Szechuan Chilli Oil, U.P. S$24.80

Available at Paradise Dynasty. Photo by Charis Chan.

Double-boiled Kampong Chicken Soup, U.P. S$11.80

Available at Paradise Dynasty. Photo by Charis Chan.

Crisp-fried Prawn in Laksa-infused Mango Salad Sauce, U.P. S$32

Available at Taste Paradise. Photo by Charis Chan.

Stewed Kurobuta Pork Fillet, U.P. S$15

Available at Taste Paradise. Photo by Charis Chan.

Poached Grouper Fillet in Chinese Rice Wine, U.P. S$42

Available at Taste Paradise. Photo by Charis Chan.

You get to enjoy 50% off selected dishes offered by the different culinary concepts across the Paradise Group of restaurants. The best part? Multiple orders of promotional dishes are allowed.

*Valid during dinner from Mondays to Fridays and all-day on weekends at Canton Paradise (Alexandra Retail Centre) and Paradise Classic (Marina Bay Link Mall) outlets. Valid all-day from Mondays to Fridays at other participating outlets. Not valid eve of/and PH.

**The discounted prices are before service charge and GST.

***The promotion is not valid at Canton Paradise (Changi Airport T3 Transit, Marina Bay Sands and The Seletar Mall), Paradise Classic (Resorts World Sentosa), Paradise Dynasty (Changi Airport T3) and LeNu (Changi Airport T3 Transit, Northpoint City, Resorts World Sentosa and The Seletar Mall) outlets.

Here’s the full list of dishes 50% off at all valid Paradise Group restaurants:

Taste Paradise

Poached Grouper Fillet in Chinese Rice Wine
Crisp-fried Prawns in Laksa-infused Mango Salad Sauce
Stewed Kurobuta Pork Fillet

Paradise Teochew

Teochew Style Stewed Duck with Yam in Casserole (half and whole only)
Grilled Sea Cucumber with Dried Shrimp and Scallion
Paradise Teochew Stir-fried Assorted Vegetable

Seafood Paradise

Live Oysters (6pcs)
Crispy Kang Kong topped with Cuttlefish in Homemade Seafood Sauce

Canton Paradise

Double-boiled Superior Chicken Soup
Steamed Kampong Chicken in Canton Style (half and whole only)
Fresh Prawn Congee

Beauty in The Pot

Assorted Balls Platter

Paradise Hotpot

Assorted Balls Platter
Fish Ball stuffed with Fish Roe

Paradise Dynasty

Poached Sliced Fish in Szechuan Chilli Oil
Prawn and Pork Dumpling in Hot Chilli Vinaigrette
Double-boiled Kampong Chicken Soup

Paradise Classic

Crisp-fried Fish Skin with Salted Egg Yolk
Stir-fried Sliced Fish with Ginger and Spring Onion
Poached Chinese Spinach with Egg Trio and Minced Pork in Superior Stock

LeNu

Braised Pork Rib with Scallion
Crispy Beancurd Skin Stuffed with Fish Paste

Le Shrimp Ramen

Twister Prawn Roll

All photos by Charis Chan

This sponsored post by Paradise Group made us hungry.

About Tsiuwen Yeo

Tsiuwen frequently thinks about what to eat for dinner as she's having lunch.

