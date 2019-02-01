fbpx

Back
﻿

Palawan Pirate Ship at Sentosa to cease operations on Apr. 14, 2019

Looks fun!

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 14, 05:08 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

If you’ve been to Sentosa, you might have stumbled upon a rather fetching pirate ship.

Here it is.

Image by Gloria Choi

Admission is free, and there are plenty of amenities around it, including restaurants and cafes.

The rather large area consists of changing rooms, lifeguards, coin lockers, and nursing rooms.

Alas, the Palawan Pirate Ship (previously known as the Port of Lost Wonders) is embarking on the final part of its voyage.

According to Sentosa, it is closing the ship on April 14, 2019 to make room for new attractions.

Here’s some things to take note of, if you intend to go down one last time.

And here is how you get there.

Image collated from Choi and Carrie Star’s Instagram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cyclist in S'pore knocks down traffic cone & falls over, concern for traffic cone intensifies

No love lost for the cyclist in this case.

March 14, 04:54 pm

Former director embezzled over S$600,000 from Catholic centre in S'pore

March 14, 04:33 pm

Mother orangutan found severely wounded with 74 airgun pellets in body, baby died from hunger

Why would humans do this :(

March 14, 04:00 pm

Alice in Wonderland exhibition in ArtScience Museum from April 13 - Sept. 22, 2019

The rabbit hole awaits.

March 14, 03:25 pm

Someone seems to have been eating chicken rice in S'pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

This guy has dedication.

March 14, 02:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close