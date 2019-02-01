Palawan Pirate Ship at Sentosa to cease operations on Apr. 14, 2019

If you’ve been to Sentosa, you might have stumbled upon a rather fetching pirate ship.

Here it is.

Admission is free, and there are plenty of amenities around it, including restaurants and cafes.

The rather large area consists of changing rooms, lifeguards, coin lockers, and nursing rooms.

Alas, the Palawan Pirate Ship (previously known as the Port of Lost Wonders) is embarking on the final part of its voyage.

According to Sentosa, it is closing the ship on April 14, 2019 to make room for new attractions.

Here’s some things to take note of, if you intend to go down one last time.

And here is how you get there.

Image collated from Choi and Carrie Star’s Instagram