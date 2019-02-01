fbpx

2 old men, aged 60 & 66, arrested for allegedly using knuckle duster during Taman Jurong coffee shop fight

Knuckle duster generation.

Belmont Lay | March 13, 01:49 pm

Never too old to start a fight

Two old men have been arrested by the Singapore police for allegedly using a knuckle duster during a brawl to attack another man.

Arrested for causing hurt using dangerous weapon

Both men were arrested on Monday, March 11, for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

Knuckle dusters are contraband in Singapore.

Merely possessing it is considered breaking the law.

If convicted, they may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Where did the fight take place?

The fight broke out at a Taman Jurong coffee shop at 101 Yung Sheng Road on the evening of March 3.

How many old people were fighting one another?

A video posted on social media showed four men hitting and kicking one another.

At one point, some of them were lying on the ground.

Why were the old people fighting one another?

The four men were reportedly regular customers at the coffee shop and would sometimes eat together.

What was the police action?

The police were alerted to the case of assault at about 7.20pm.

But the alleged attackers had fled by the time the police arrived at the scene.

The victim, 52, was found with facial injuries after he was believed to have been assaulted with a knuckle duster, the police said.

He was conscious when taken to the hospital.

The identities of the two men were established through ground inquiries and with the help of images from police cameras.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division arrested them on Monday, after more than a week of investigations.

Old people having a go in Yishun as well:

Old Ah Bengs exercise by fighting outside Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 coffee shop

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

