Fareground hawkers at Pasir Ris Central no longer have to pay $300 monthly marketing fee

Back in Oct. 2018, Singaporean foodie celebrity KF Seetoh penned an open letter about “Preserving public hawker centres.”

Challenges faced by hawkers in social enterprise centres

Addressed to Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, Seetoh bemoaned the spate of social enterprise hawker centres, who have come under fire as the hawkers operating there were financially squeezed.

These social enterprises were meant to combine the best of both worlds, serving the less well-off while also keeping food affordable.

In practice, however, some hawkers found that their rental costs and other fees increased as private entities took over hawker centres from the government.

Marketing fee waived

But after months of public debate and questions in Parliament, there was some good news.

On March 7, KF Seetoh shared a photo on Facebook of a letter from NTUC Foodfare.

Dated Feb. 27, it was addressed to the tenants of Fareground (level 2) of Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

It stated that it had undertaken “aggressive” media campaigns to promote the hawkers there, who sell non-traditional food.

However, after hearing their concerns and feedback, these hawkers will no longer need to pay the monthly “concept and marketing fee” of S$300 (before GST).

This change was made effective from March 1.

Said Seetoh:

“Arts & Craft..because we all did some needling work on behalf of the voiceless hawkers..they now “listened to the hawkers”. That fantastic $300 monthly promo fee for this Social Enterprise HC, is now waived. May not mean alot to some of you but to the hawkers at that quiet centre there ..its a big deal. I thank the management for not just listening..but acting on it. Please keep listening. Keep up yr arts n craft work folks..:)”

You can see the post below:

