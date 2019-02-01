fbpx

Back
﻿

Fareground hawkers at Pasir Ris Central no longer have to pay $300 monthly marketing fee

NTUC Foodfare had mounted marketing campaigns to promote the hawkers at Fareground.

Sulaiman Daud | March 8, 03:29 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Back in Oct. 2018, Singaporean foodie celebrity KF Seetoh penned an open letter about “Preserving public hawker centres.”

Challenges faced by hawkers in social enterprise centres

Addressed to Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, Seetoh bemoaned the spate of social enterprise hawker centres, who have come under fire as the hawkers operating there were financially squeezed.

These social enterprises were meant to combine the best of both worlds, serving the less well-off while also keeping food affordable.

In practice, however, some hawkers found that their rental costs and other fees increased as private entities took over hawker centres from the government.

Marketing fee waived

But after months of public debate and questions in Parliament, there was some good news.

On March 7, KF Seetoh shared a photo on Facebook of a letter from NTUC Foodfare.

Dated Feb. 27, it was addressed to the tenants of Fareground (level 2) of Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

It stated that it had undertaken “aggressive” media campaigns to promote the hawkers there, who sell non-traditional food.

However, after hearing their concerns and feedback, these hawkers will no longer need to pay the monthly “concept and marketing fee” of S$300 (before GST).

This change was made effective from March 1.

Said Seetoh:

“Arts & Craft..because we all did some needling work on behalf of the voiceless hawkers..they now “listened to the hawkers”. That fantastic $300 monthly promo fee for this Social Enterprise HC, is now waived.

May not mean alot to some of you but to the hawkers at that quiet centre there ..its a big deal. I thank the management for not just listening..but acting on it. Please keep listening.

Keep up yr arts n craft work folks..:)”

You can see the post below:

Related stories:

KF Seetoh writes open letter to Senior Minister of State about how landlords killing hawkers with fees

Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre finally opens after months of delay

Top image from KF Seetoh and Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 70% off skincare & makeup at Laneige Bazaar Sale in Suntec from March 8-10, 2019

Time to stock up.

March 8, 03:08 pm

Lam Pin Min: Number of indiscriminately-parked shared bicycles "declining steadily"

March 8, 02:22 pm

George Yeo on Cardinal George Pell's conviction: 'He has strong grounds for appeal'

Yeo: " I do believe he is innocent on the basis of what I know of the case and of the man."

March 8, 05:04 am

S'pore musician explains positive, warm aspects of metal music following Watain concert cancellation

Metal cannot be taken literally because it is like any other form of literary expression.

March 8, 04:40 am

M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng reported to police for calling PAS-UMNO union 'war on non-Malays'

Lim has since brushed off the backlash.

March 8, 12:50 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close