fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese eatery in S’pore offering S$1 bentos on March 8, 2019, 11:30am-1pm

The bentos feature the restaurant's homemade teriyaki sauce.

Kayla Wong | March 7, 03:27 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

For a limited time only on Friday, March 8, “quick-service” Japanese restaurant chain Niigata Bento is offering S$1 bentos.

The bentos are available at this special rate from 11:30am to 1pm.

Image via Niigata Bento

The restaurant is launching the “S$1 Tori Teriyaki Bento Day” to showcase their homemade teriyaki sauce.

Niigata Bento says its teriyaki sauce has a “distinctive sweet and savoury aroma of shouyu and rice wine”.

Here’s what the bento looks like:

Image via Niigata Bento

According to them, the Tori Teriyaki Bento consists of fresh chicken pan-fried in chef’s special homemade teriyaki sauce, fluffy Koshihikari rice and delectable seasonal side dishes.

Here’s where you can get the S$1 bentos: 

  • Hong Leong Building, #B1-29/30 (dine-in only)
  • Our Tampines Hub, #01-86 (dine-in only)
  • The Clementi Mall, #B1-K13 (takeaway only)

Top image via Niigata Bento

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

Great for foodies.

March 7, 03:14 pm

S'pore commuters can use MasterCard bank cards to pay for public transport from April 4, 2019

Definitely more convenient for commuters.

March 7, 03:08 pm

Quirky Chempaka garden theme park in Tanah Merah to be taken down within next 2 weeks

It's goodbye after 26 years for this garden.

March 7, 03:01 pm

A S'porean meat-lover's review: The Impossible Burger & its plant-based 'beef' patty

Definitely more than meats the eye.

March 7, 02:38 pm

BTO balloting duration to be reduced from 6 weeks to 3 starting from May 2019

Yay for young couples.

March 7, 01:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close