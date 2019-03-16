Japanese eatery in S’pore offering S$1 bentos on March 8, 2019, 11:30am-1pm
The bentos feature the restaurant's homemade teriyaki sauce.
For a limited time only on Friday, March 8, “quick-service” Japanese restaurant chain Niigata Bento is offering S$1 bentos.
The bentos are available at this special rate from 11:30am to 1pm.
The restaurant is launching the “S$1 Tori Teriyaki Bento Day” to showcase their homemade teriyaki sauce.
Niigata Bento says its teriyaki sauce has a “distinctive sweet and savoury aroma of shouyu and rice wine”.
Here’s what the bento looks like:
According to them, the Tori Teriyaki Bento consists of fresh chicken pan-fried in chef’s special homemade teriyaki sauce, fluffy Koshihikari rice and delectable seasonal side dishes.
Here’s where you can get the S$1 bentos:
- Hong Leong Building, #B1-29/30 (dine-in only)
- Our Tampines Hub, #01-86 (dine-in only)
- The Clementi Mall, #B1-K13 (takeaway only)
