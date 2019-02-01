Historic all-women spacewalk cancelled due to lack of sizes for space suit

March 29, 2019 was supposed to be a historic day for space exploration.

It was meant to be the first all-female spacewalk.

Called off

However, NASA announced on Tuesday, March 26 that the event has been cancelled.

This was “due in part to spacesuit availability on the station”.

A pair of women

The two female astronauts who were scheduled to take part in the spacewalk were Anne McClain and Christina Koch.

But as a result of a lack of fitting spacesuits, Koch will be doing the spacewalk with a male astronaut — Nick Hague — swopping places with McClain.

Purpose of mission

Koch and Hague will be installing powerful lithium-ion batteries for the International Space Station in what will be the second mission in a series of three spacewalks that NASA has planned.

Sizing needs changes

McClain had initially completed the first spacewalk of the series with Hague on March 22.

During this mission, she discovered that it was the medium-sized hard upper torso — or what NASA described as “the shirt of the spacesuit” — that fitted her best.

She had initially believed that a large-sized upper torso would fit her.

A spokesperson from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that “individuals’ sizing needs may change when they are on orbit, in response to the changes living in microgravity can bring about in a body”.

Not enough medium sizes

However, this proved a problem as Koch wears the same sized spacesuit and there was only one medium size readily available.

The other medium-sized “shirt” at the International Space Station has yet to be properly configured for a spacewalk.

This would require hours of crew labour, and some additional risk, to fix in time for March 29.

NASA then decided to switch McClain out for Hague.

Speaking to the New York Times, a NASA spokesperson said: “When you have the option of just switching the people, the mission becomes more important than a cool milestone.”

The point of inevitability

The spokesperson also noted that while there were no concrete plans for an all-female spacewalk after the rescheduling, it is increasingly likely that one will happen due to increasing diversification among NASA astronauts: “We’re sort of getting to the point of inevitability.”

McClain and Koch were part of the 2013 astronaut class, of which half were women.

Top left image from Anne McClain Facebook, right image from Christina Koch Facebook.