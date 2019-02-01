fbpx

Back
﻿

Ex-M’sia PM Najib Razak denies falling asleep in court

Najib's back in court.

Sulaiman Daud | March 19, 10:34 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak gave the same reason that every Singaporean student gives when caught dozing off.

Najib denied he had fallen asleep during a hearing at the Court of Appeal, when asked by reporters about him taking 40 winks on March 18.

“No, I was closing my eyes. Don’t make an issue out of it,” with Malaysiakini adding that he seemed “unhappy”.

Najib then walked away without answering further questions.

1MDB-related charges

Najib was in court to hear charges relating to the handling of funds from SRC International, which was a subsidiary of the scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.

Apparently, a police personnel had approached Najib to rouse him when he was seen with his eyes closed while the case was being heard in court.

Previously, on March 15, Najib also caused a stir by slipping out of the courtroom to go to the bathroom without informing the court.

According to Malaysiakini, his counsel Muhammad Shafee then apologised to the bench on his behalf:

“We apologise. Najib did not realise (he needs to inform the court before going to the washroom).”

Related story:

Ex-M’sia PM Najib Razak’s trial for alleged corruption, bribery & money-laundering set for Feb. 12

Top image from Najib Razak’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Rescued dogs & pups waiting to find forever homes at City Square Mall on March 24, 2019

Don't adopt them just because they are cute though.

March 19, 02:31 am

There are infinity pools in Yishun with HDB estate & MRT train tracks as backdrop

Just above Northpoint City.

March 19, 02:03 am

Blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay PM Lee S$21,000 in costs after counterclaim struck out even before trial starts

Leong previously said going to trial will cost close to S$200,000 for each party.

March 18, 11:13 pm

One of the 50 Christchurch terror attack victims was son of S'porean man

Tariq Omar died at the scene of the attack.

March 18, 09:43 pm

MOH investigates death allegedly caused by Botox injection in licensed clinic at Marina Bay

Lau was said to miss the 'golden moment' for rescue by the time she arrived at the hospital.

March 18, 09:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close