S’poreans angry survey finds 15.6% S’poreans find Muslims threatening

The Institute of Policy Studies published a new big survey research (PDF document) on March 28, 2019 on religious relations in Singapore.

And it has stirred up some feelings on the ground after some of its findings were reported.

Why is one of the findings controversial?

One of the more controversial findings is that Muslims were considered the most threatening religious group among Singaporeans.

15.6% find Muslim threatening

According to the survey, 13.5 percent of respondents considered Muslims “somewhat threatening”, while 2.1 percent considered Muslims to be “very threatening”, for a combined 15.6 percent total.

Conversely, seen another way: This means that 84.4 percent of Singaporeans view Muslims as “not very” or “not at all threatening”.

This means that the majority of respondents (84.4 percent) do not view Muslims as threatening.

How did other religious groups fare?

But in comparison, significantly larger number of Singaporeans viewed Muslims as threatening compared to the perceived threat of other religious groups, such as Buddhists (2.8 percent), Hindus (4.2 percent) and Christians (6.5 percent).

Christians, Catholics, atheists’ perception of Muslims

The study surveyed a random sample of 1,800 Singaporean residents that closely resembled the overall demographics of Singapore.

For example, there were about 48 percent male respondents to 52 percent female, while the racial background of the respondents was also similar to Singapore’s overall racial composition.

The study further broke down the perceived threat of Muslims according to the various religious groups in Singapore.

About one in five Catholics (22.6 percent), Christians (22.1 percent), and those who professed no religion (20.3 percent) viewed Muslims as a threat.

Muslims’ view of Christians and atheists

However, Muslims seemed to have a more positive view of those religious groups in turn.

A negligible number of Muslims viewed Christians as “very threatening”, while only 3.4 percent of Muslims viewed Christians as “somewhat threatening”.

Similarly, just 6.2 percent of Muslims viewed atheists and people with no religion as either very or somewhat threatening.

Private housing vs public housing

The study also noted that people who lived in private housing (i.e. condominiums, private apartments or landed properties) were more likely to view Muslims as threats, as compared to those who lived in public HDB flats.

And those who placed strong trust in secular institutions were less likely to view Muslims as a threat.

These were people who scored highly on questions like, “How much confidence do you have in the Parliament of Singapore?”, and “How much confidence do you have in the courts and the legal system?”.

What is this survey for?

Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) senior research fellow Mathew Mathews told The Straits Times: “There is little question that global terror and how it has often been associated with Muslims has fed into the minds of a small group of Singaporeans, who thus feel that Muslims are threatening.”

“The lack of exposure to and opportunities for learning about Muslims might have left some of their fears unchallenged.”

Irony of the survey results

The irony of this survey is evident: It is supposed to highlight the potential fault line in Singapore society due to the fact that 15.6 percent of Singaporeans felt Muslims were threatening.

Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad, who founded inter-religious group Roses of Peace, told ST he felt the 15 percent who found Muslims threatening “is still a significant number”.

“It is big enough to rile up anti-Muslim sentiments. We need to figure out how we can improve social mixing,” he said.

But this survey itself is being seen as entrenching the narrative that Muslims are threatening because the results of the survey said so.

Part of global study

The findings from the survey are part of a global study.

The findings were captured in a report (PDF document) published by IPS, part of the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

It was written by Mathews, research associate Leonard Lim and research assistant Shanthini Selvarajan.

What are Singaporeans angry about?

Singaporeans who took issue with the finding, particularly that some 15.6 percent of Singaporeans find Muslims threatening, were angry by a lot of things.

These issues stemmed from

– questioning the purpose of the study,

– how it is reported, i.e. what part of the report got highlighted

– and what takeaways one should go away with.

Here’s a sampling of what the disagreements and disputes are from commenters on ST’s Facebook page:

The findings and the way it is reported was taken as being provocative, which was one of the most prevalent sentiments out of the first 1,000 comments posted:

Some questioned whether the method of the survey would yield results that are representative:

While others tried to explain that maybe the finding of Muslims being threatening is not that significant:

While others pointed out there are other aspects of the study to highlight:

Some also construed the study to be making inferences about the socio-economic status of Muslims in Singapore:

But what is certain is that the survey has become a talking point among Singaporeans instantly.

Prepare for more debate to come.