MRT commuters can opt to do 20 squats within 40 seconds to get free train ride

What kind of fitness routine is this?

Commuters in Singapore can now do squats to redeem a free MRT train ride.

Advertisement

Who is it by?

The campaign is by insurance company Prudential.

What do commuters need to do?

Anyone above the height of 1.2 metres will just need to do 20 squats within 40 seconds to get a free ride on the MRT.

The ride is a single-trip ticket only usable on the day it is won.

What is the marketing speak of this campaign?

The #DOsquatschallenge campaign is to supposedly get people to stay healthy as they grow older.

Lianhe Wanbao reported Prudential Singapore Chief Customer Officer, Goh Theng Kiat, saying that the company hopes to encourage Singaporeans to stay healthy as their life expectancy increases.

Is the squat challenge held everywhere?

Currently, there is only one booth available.

The booth can be found at Tampines MRT station until April 3.

It will then be moved to City Hall MRT station, where it’ll remain until April 17.

Wanbao said at least 600 commuters have already participated in the challenge since it was first set up on March 21.