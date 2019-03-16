There are many schemes to help jobseekers & the unemployed. Here’s what they do.

There are quite a number of employment schemes in place to help jobseekers and the unemployed find work.

These schemes were listed out by the the Minister for Manpower (MOM), Josephine Teo, on Mar. 5, at MOM’s Committee of Supply 2019 debate in Parliament.

Said Teo in the opening of her speech:

“MOM will try our best to help everyone.”

So what are these schemes?

And what do they do?

Adapt and Grow scheme

According to WSG’s website, the Adapt and Grow scheme is aimed at helping potential employees with both job-searching and job-switching.

According to Teo, 2018 saw Adapt and Grow help 30,000 jobseekers secure jobs — a 20 per cent increase from 2017.

In particular, it helped local Professionals, Managers, Executives and Technicians (PMETs) with securing jobs within sectors that had a good potential for PMET jobs.

Teo added that these sectors were Infocomm and Media, Manufacturing and Professional services, Finance and Insurance, Wholesale trade and Healthcare, and was the result of MOM working closely with the relevant sector agencies.

In total, PMETs comprised more than half of the 30,000 jobseekers.

Additionally, over 60 per cent of the jobseekers placed were unemployed, with nearly half of this group having been unemployed for more than six months.

Teo acknowledged however, that the situation could be more challenging in the case of experienced PMETs where there could be the presence of a large gap with what prospective employers wanted.

Professional Conversion Programme (PCP)

Teo then segued into mentioning the next scheme, the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP), a career conversion programme primarily targeted at PMETs, to help them with mid-career switches, skills conversion and making the move into sectors with better opportunities.

Teo highlighted that this scheme had seen nearly 5,000 people re-skilled and employed through it, a 30 per cent increase from 2017.

Teo further stated that most of the participants in PCP also tended to do well, with nine out of ten remaining employed 12 to 18 months after they had been placed.

On top of that, two-thirds had also received recognition for their new skills, resulting in the receiving of higher wages than before.

Career Support Programme (CSP)

Teo also brought up the Career Support Programme (CSP), another scheme aimed at helping PMETs, who have been made redundant or unemployed, and have been searching for jobs for six months or more.

Under this scheme, eligible PMETs can take on new jobs paying a gross monthly salary of at least $4,000 ($3,600 for SMEs).

For this scheme, Teo pointed out that 2018 had seen over 1,200 jobseekers placed with the help of this scheme.

What’s more, nearly 90 per cent of the jobseekers had been unemployed for more than six months.

And this scheme has also been extended for two more years.

Career Trial

With regard to this scheme, Teo highlighted that it was a means of addressing the uncertainty between jobseekers and employers, by helping them know each other better before signing a contract.

The scheme is offered by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and the Employment and Employability Institute (NTUC’s e2i) as part of Adapt and Grow, and involves a jobseeker engaging in a short-term work stint with an employer.

Teo stated that 2018 saw 730 jobseekers obtain employment through this scheme, an increase of 40 per cent from 2017.

Moreover, the Career Trial scheme will also be improved to encompass part-time jobs as well.

Teo added that she hoped this would help more job-seekers who had caregiving responsibilities, as well as employers in becoming more comfortable with managing part-time work.

Top image from MOM Facebook