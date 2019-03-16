US court orders Mikhy Brochez to delete sensitive info obtained from S’pore govt by March 29

Liar, cheater, fraudster and convicted felon Mikhy Farrera-Brochez has been ordered by a United States court to delete all sensitive and private information obtained from Singapore’s authorities by March 29.

This information refers to the data he obtained from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Prisons Service, and subsequently saved on any computer or platform, according to Channel NewsAsia.

He has also been ordered to surrender all copies of the HIV data registry and other confidential information in his possession back to the Singapore government.

Restraining order filed by MOH on Feb. 14

MOH filed a restraining order against Brochez on Feb. 14 to stop him from leaking more data, which was granted by a U.S. court on Feb. 19.

In granting the order, U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves wrote:

“Brochez has shown that he is willing and capable of giving unreasonable publicity to another’s private life because he has disclosed the prisons list to news outlets.”

At that time, Brochez had threatened the Singapore government that he would leak the HIV registry data in his possession if they did not release his husband, Ler Teck Siang.

He was subsequently detained and charged in a court in Kentucky, U.S., on Feb. 22, for the unlawful transfer of stolen identification documents, and possession with intent to distribute these documents.

CNA reported that the FBI has since filed two more charges of transmitting threats for purposes of extortion, and illegally transferring the identification of another person in connection with an unlawful activity.

These two charges carry a potential combined sentence of seven years in prison.

Reeves was further quoted by CNA as ordering anyone who had received the data from Brochez to destroy it immediately:

“Any agent, representative, companion, friend or acquaintance of the defendant [Brochez] in possession of the confidential, sensitive, or private information obtained by the defendant from the Singapore Government … shall delete and remove any and all confidential information in his/her/its possession or power, including copies saved or uploaded on any online website, platform, or other database.”

Trespassing charge put on hold

In the meantime, Brochez’s trespassing charge has been put on hold, the American paper, Winchester Sun, based in Clark County that is Brochez’s home town, reported.

It added that Brochez is currently in federal custody and that the trespassing complaint made against him has been postponed until July 15, 2019, to allow the federal cases against him to proceed.

Top image collage from Mikhy Brochez Facebook