S’pore man changes phone number, proceeds to mercilessly troll his friends

Good job Bryan.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 23, 09:21 pm

Upsurge

A girl noticing a guy from across the room, or at a party, then proceeding to get said guy’s number from a mutual friend and then texting them to strike up a flawlessly confident conversation is quite the scenario.

Some might be a tad weary, but others will go along with it.

Who would take the time and effort to catfish someone like this, they might ask themselves.

This guy

Bryan Hudgens had a new phone number, that coupled with a very human desire to be wanted, led to these rather amusing exchanges with his friends.

Here is the initial conversation with one of his friends.

Kudos to Chien for keeping what appeared to be a healthy dose of pragmatism, and not letting himself get too carried away.

Unfortunately he, like most men, succumbed to curiosity and checked the Instagram handle out.

Here is what he saw.

Hi PC! LOOOOOOOL!

Here is his response.

The hilarious has garnered over 2,000 shares in under 4 hours.

One more

It’s not everyday you get a new phone number, so Bryan continued on as Charmaine.

This time, things went quite a bit smoother.

Unfortunately, this is what he was greeted with.

Charmaine loool

His reaction had the same ring of disappointment as the earlier friend.

Th**k you Bryan.

