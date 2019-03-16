fbpx

Back
﻿

5 men from Woodlands kopitiam fight arrested for rioting

No escape.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 5, 12:55 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

An epic coffee shop brawl broke out at a coffee shop near Marsiling MRT station on Feb. 23.

Man takes on a few uncles in kopitiam fight near Marsiling MRT station

What happened

A man in a long-sleeved shirt was allegedly provoked, after a group of regular coffee shop patrons got upset over another group of patrons for playing poker cards.

This triggered an exchange of words, which eventually escalated into a fight.

The group of patrons that were upset with the poker players then surrounded the lone man, and kicked and threw punches at him.

They were also spotted smashing glass cup and a plastic chair on the man.

The man’s head was left bleeding and his shirt had patches of blood stains on it.

5 men arrested for rioting

In a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Feb. 28, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the fracas at 9.45pm.

When they arrived at the coffee shop at Block 167 Woodlands Street 11, the group of patrons had left the scene.

The police attended to the injured 47-year-old man who was conscious and refused to go to the hospital.

Through further investigations, the police managed to identify and arrest five men aged between 24 and 55 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

When violence or force is resorted by any member of a gathering of five or more people to achieve the common purpose, it is considered as an offence of rioting.

Offenders of rioting may face up to seven years’ of imprisonment and caning.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Top photo collage from video shared via WhatsApp

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

4 M'sians caught smuggling woman out of S'pore illegally in car boot via Woodlands Checkpoint

How did they think this was a plan?

March 5, 12:49 am

Janil Puthucheary: MCI to run pilot programme giving 200 smartphones to elderly residents

Imagine watching your grandmother's Instagram stories

March 5, 12:16 am

SCDF firefighters spent 13 hours putting out 1 football field-length fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery

Fire expected to last through the night.

March 4, 11:34 pm

Man ran like a fugitive from NEA officers as he was smoking under Tanglin Shopping Centre sheltered walkway

He could have run faster if he didn't smoke.

March 4, 11:22 pm

Christ Church Secondary School in S'pore has been having a 4-day lesson week since 2010

Fridays are reserved for character education and CCAs.

March 4, 09:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close