5 men from Woodlands kopitiam fight arrested for rioting

An epic coffee shop brawl broke out at a coffee shop near Marsiling MRT station on Feb. 23.

What happened

A man in a long-sleeved shirt was allegedly provoked, after a group of regular coffee shop patrons got upset over another group of patrons for playing poker cards.

This triggered an exchange of words, which eventually escalated into a fight.

The group of patrons that were upset with the poker players then surrounded the lone man, and kicked and threw punches at him.

They were also spotted smashing glass cup and a plastic chair on the man.

The man’s head was left bleeding and his shirt had patches of blood stains on it.

5 men arrested for rioting

In a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Feb. 28, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the fracas at 9.45pm.

When they arrived at the coffee shop at Block 167 Woodlands Street 11, the group of patrons had left the scene.

The police attended to the injured 47-year-old man who was conscious and refused to go to the hospital.

Through further investigations, the police managed to identify and arrest five men aged between 24 and 55 for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

When violence or force is resorted by any member of a gathering of five or more people to achieve the common purpose, it is considered as an offence of rioting.

Offenders of rioting may face up to seven years’ of imprisonment and caning.

Investigations are still ongoing.

