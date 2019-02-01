You can catch dog whisperer Cesar Millan in person on March 17 at I12 Katong
You can also win a chance to take a picture with him.
If you’re a fan of dog whisperer Cesar Millan, here’s your chance to see him in person.
See the Dog Whisperer in person
The world-renowned dog behavourist is currently in town to shoot and promote his new show Cesar’s Recruit Asia Season 3.
Millan will also be at the final round of a dog talent competition this Sunday, March 17.
While registration for the competition is already over, you can still win a chance to take a picture together with Millan.
According to I12 Katong, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$50 from Feb. 23 to March 10 will stand a chance to win an “Exclusive Photo Opportunity” with Millan.
Each shopper is limited to “one redemption with a maximum 10 chances daily”.
You can find out more here.
And you can tell him in person about how his advice has helped your dog behave better.
Here are the details:
Location: I12 Katong, L2, Atrium, 112 East Coast Road, Singapore 428802
Time: Sunday, March 17, 3:30pm
Top image via I12 Katong
