M’sia medical student allegedly made sexist comments about M’sian actress who died in car crash

One guy in Malaysia, supposedly a medical student at a university in Malaysia, has drawn flak for his misogynistic remarks in response to an actress’ death.

Misogynistic comment

On March 9, The Star reported the death of 29-year-old Malaysian singer and actress Emily Kong, who was killed in a tragic car crash.

In response to The Star’s Facebook post, one man supposedly insinuated that women should let men drive them home, and in return, be physically intimate with him.

According to a screenshot of the comment that surfaced online, he allegedly commented that Kong’s death would teach girls to “never leave (the) pub without a guy”, adding that this is “what happens when women think they can do everything on their own”.

This is the full comment, which appears to be deleted:

“Condolences… I hope all the girls learn a good lesson now. Never leave the pub without a guy.. Man and woman work together.. We offer you a safe drive home and you give us makeout or sex.. I mean girls like sex too right.. This is what happens when women think they can do everything on their own and be independent.. Every woman need men.”

The commenter is supposedly a medical student at the International Medical University of Malaysia (IMU).

When faced with criticism from other netizens, there was also a screenshot of him allegedly saying that he stands by his comment and that women “need men to drive them”:

“I stand by my comment.. It is a solution to prevent further accidents like this. I offered my condolences and a solution to prevent accidents like this from happening to others. I did not speculate on the character of the person or whether the person was drunk/high unlike others who commented.. Women are bad drivers fullstop.. They need men to drive them or accompany them when they drive.. I stand by my comment 100%.”

Deputy Vice Chancellor of IMU speaks out

In the comments section of a Facebook post sharing the misogynistic comment, Deputy Vice Chancellor of IMU, Peter Pook, stated that he has since written to the student.

In his comment, Pook said he requested that the student delete his online comments and apologise for the matter.

He also added that he is “sincerely sorry and sad for the student’s insensitive remarks”.

“Thank you for highlighting this matter to me. Another IMUian brought this matter to my attention yesterday evening. I wrote to the student and requested that he should 1) delete/withdraw his online comments and 2) apologise. I understand that he has cooperated with item (1). Personally, as all IMUians know, we must practise our respective healthcare role with professionalism, ethics AND with empathy. There will be further discussion on this particular case at our university. I am sincerely sorry and sad for the student’s insensitive remarks which has caused so much pain to the family, friends and general public. Finally, my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Emily for their sad loss. I pray that God grant Emily a peaceful external rest.”

Man in question supposedly responds

According to World of Buzz, the man in question supposedly said something in response to the entire incident.

However, his Facebook profile appears to be deactivated and it is unclear where this response was posted.

Apparently, this is his entire response, apologising for the incident and also “(forgiving) those who made this viral”:

“I apologise to women in general and whomever else who feels offended for whatever reason To clarify, anybody who has or is in an open relationship would understand that this is a normal happening. We go out at night with a special person for drinking, and we drop them home safely. We send them home. We protect them. And if they invite us to their place we go and be with them. We kiss, we bond, and we have sex. Our role is to protect them. In return, they give us a good surprise. I forgive those who made this viral despite me removing the comments. I forgive all the hate shown towards me or my acquaintance. I forgive all the vulgar messages I received. And because I forgive, I have not been affected by this at all. Your hatred has not got to me. I also forgive those instigating by misrepresenting the comments to get more likes. This is a social media disease. Let me be the bigger man here and not stoop to profanity or low level of language.”

Top photo composite image, adapted from Emily Kong's Instagram