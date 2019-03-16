fbpx

Back
﻿

Woman diligently measures watermelons with measuring tape at FairPrice

Not sure if she found what she was looking for.

Tanya Ong | March 7, 03:43 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Some people go to the supermarket with the intention of buying something specific.

This was probably the case for one lady, who was seen measuring watermelons in a supermarket in Singapore.

Measuring watermelons

According to a video uploaded to Facebook, the lady was spotted at what is supposedly a FairPrice outlet, armed with a measuring tape.

The video shows her measuring the circumference of some watermelons, but the reason behind her action is unclear.

Screenshot via FB video.
Screenshot via FB video.
Screenshot via FB video.

You can watch the full video here:

Commenters speculate the reason

In response to this video, several commenters have speculated the reason behind her actions.

One pointed out that it was to ensure that it would be able to fit into her fridge:

Others highlighted that she could be doing fruit carvings or baking a cake that requires a watermelon of a particular size:

Hope she found what she was looking for.

Top photo composite image, photos via video screenshots.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese eatery in S'pore offering S$1 bentos on March 8, 2019, 11:30am-1pm

The bentos feature the restaurant's homemade teriyaki sauce.

March 7, 03:27 pm

Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.

Great for foodies.

March 7, 03:14 pm

S'pore commuters can use MasterCard bank cards to pay for public transport from April 4, 2019

Definitely more convenient for commuters.

March 7, 03:08 pm

Quirky Chempaka garden theme park in Tanah Merah to be taken down within next 2 weeks

It's goodbye after 26 years for this garden.

March 7, 03:01 pm

A S'porean meat-lover's review: The Impossible Burger & its plant-based 'beef' patty

Definitely more than meats the eye.

March 7, 02:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close