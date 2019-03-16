Woman diligently measures watermelons with measuring tape at FairPrice

Some people go to the supermarket with the intention of buying something specific.

This was probably the case for one lady, who was seen measuring watermelons in a supermarket in Singapore.

Measuring watermelons

According to a video uploaded to Facebook, the lady was spotted at what is supposedly a FairPrice outlet, armed with a measuring tape.

The video shows her measuring the circumference of some watermelons, but the reason behind her action is unclear.

You can watch the full video here:

Commenters speculate the reason

In response to this video, several commenters have speculated the reason behind her actions.

One pointed out that it was to ensure that it would be able to fit into her fridge:

Others highlighted that she could be doing fruit carvings or baking a cake that requires a watermelon of a particular size:

Hope she found what she was looking for.

Top photo composite image, photos via video screenshots.