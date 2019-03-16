Janil Puthucheary: MCI to run pilot programme giving 200 smartphones to elderly residents

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary has announced a pilot programme to give 200 elderly residents data-equipped smartphones.

This was announced during the Committee of Supply debate on Monday, March 4.

Who is involved in the joint initiative?

The programme — a joint initiative between the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), and the People’s Association (PA) — will be conducted within the MacPherson and Radin Mas constituencies.

This will be part of a study on how to encourage and support the adoption of digital technology among those who might be less digitally-ready.

Puthucheary also said that grassroots volunteers will be on hand to help the residents as they learn how to use these phones.

Inclusive digitalisation

This initiative comes as part of the government’s efforts to ensure a smooth digital transformation for everyone in Singapore.

This is an especially pertinent issue for many elderly Singaporeans, as widespread digitalisation is a daunting prospect for them.

“We must ensure that the benefits of digitalisation are enjoyed by all,” said Puthucheary, who also made reference to the Tech Connect service.

Elderly taught to use Facebook

Launched in November 2018, Tech Connect was another initiative aimed to encourage digital inclusiveness among the elderly.

The service aims to offer residents assistance with the usage of their digital devices, including teaching them how to use applications such as Facebook, or how to perform tasks such as resetting their password.