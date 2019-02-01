McDonald’s S’pore serves rock hard McGriddle that remains intact after being thrown from HDB block

McDonald’s Singapore recently served a special McGriddles to a customer here — and unveiling, quite possibly, a new military grade material.

Rock hard McGriddles

In a series of videos uploaded to Facebook on March 23, the customer Edwin Edl showed just how hard the McGriddles served to him was.

Videos showed attempts at destroying McGriddles

The videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times over two days as Edwin showed how he tried to break the burger down or apart, but to little to no avail.

One of the videos was accompanied with the caption, “Proudly present to you Sausage McRock with egg”.

It also tagged McDonalds Singapore’s Instagram account.

Ways of destroying burger

Edwin tried a series of ways to break the burger down.

He prodded it with his fingers.

He used a plastic fork but it ended up bent.

He then used a screwdriver and screw that could not penetrate the burger.

He then managed to make holes on the burger with the screwdriver via some stabbing.

He then used a metal fork that ended up bent as well.

He then hacked the burger with a chopper, but the burger wouldn’t budge.

He then hammered the burger with a nail.

He then drove a car over it but the burger remained the same.

He eventually threw it off an HDB block of flats.

Tough

“@mcdsg did a really good job on making McGriddles so tough,” a caption on the video said.

Edwin subsequently clarified that he did not freeze the burger.

It was that hard when it was served to him.

However, he wrote that he was more happy than angry at the ordeal.

“This is way too funny for me not to share,” he said.

“Thank you McDonald’s for making my day.”