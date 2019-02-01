fbpx

Back
﻿

McDonald’s S’pore serves rock hard McGriddle that remains intact after being thrown from HDB block

Indestructible. Should be used to make aeroplanes.

Belmont Lay |Zhangxin Zheng | March 25, 02:48 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

McDonald’s Singapore recently served a special McGriddles to a customer here — and unveiling, quite possibly, a new military grade material.

Rock hard McGriddles

In a series of videos uploaded to Facebook on March 23, the customer Edwin Edl showed just how hard the McGriddles served to him was.

Videos showed attempts at destroying McGriddles

The videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times over two days as Edwin showed how he tried to break the burger down or apart, but to little to no avail.

One of the videos was accompanied with the caption, “Proudly present to you Sausage McRock with egg”.

It also tagged McDonalds Singapore’s Instagram account.

Ways of destroying burger

Edwin tried a series of ways to break the burger down.

He prodded it with his fingers.

He used a plastic fork but it ended up bent.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

He then used a screwdriver and screw that could not penetrate the burger.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

He then managed to make holes on the burger with the screwdriver via some stabbing.

He then used a metal fork that ended up bent as well.

He then hacked the burger with a chopper, but the burger wouldn’t budge.

He then hammered the burger with a nail.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

He then drove a car over it but the burger remained the same.

He eventually threw it off an HDB block of flats.

Tough

“@mcdsg did a really good job on making McGriddles so tough,” a caption on the video said.

Edwin subsequently clarified that he did not freeze the burger.

It was that hard when it was served to him.

However, he wrote that he was more happy than angry at the ordeal.

“This is way too funny for me not to share,” he said.

“Thank you McDonald’s for making my day.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SK Jewellery warehouse sale: Up to 70% off, 1-for-1 wedding bands & solitaires March 28 - 31, 2019

Another weekend, another warehouse sale.

March 25, 01:26 pm

Nas Daily not too worried about petition to ban his entry into S'pore unless it gets 100,000 signatures

He was scared of dengue in Singapore in 2014 when he arrived here for the first time.

March 25, 12:02 pm

Passenger on Scoot flight TR996 from S'pore to Taipei takes photo of oxygen masks activated

Other people who fly are telling her to be grateful the plane even landed.

March 25, 02:17 am

Oxygen masks deployed on Scoot flight TR996 from S'pore to Taipei on March 24, 1 infant vomited

Due to abnormal cabin pressure.

March 25, 12:39 am

Ong Pang Boon, last surviving Old Guard leader of S'pore's 1st Cabinet, celebrated his 90th birthday

PM Lee was the guest of honour and paid tribute to Ong's many contributions to S'pore.

March 25, 12:02 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close