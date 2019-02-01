fbpx

McDonald’s S’pore to sell fish & fries, sweet chili fish burger, & coffee milk tea soft serve from March 28, 2019

Ashley Tan | March 27, 02:39 pm

McDonald’s is back at it again with their ever-changing menu, including a new soft serve flavour.

From tomorrow (March 28) onwards, the fast food chain will be bringing back two meal items, as well as introducing one new dessert item.

Fish lovers rejoice

Fish lovers can now choose something other than the Filet-O-Fish from the menu.

The Fish & Fries and Sweet Chili Fish Burger are making their reappearance since they were first launched in February, 2018.

McDonald’s rendition of fish and chips will be going at S$7.30. For an additional S$0.90, you can round off the meal with a coke.

On the other hand, the Sweet Chili Fish burger will be available at S$6.00 a la carte, while a meal with medium fries and coke will be priced at S$7.80.

Yuan-yang soft serve

Additionally, Coffee Milk Tea flavoured desserts will also be available.

The flavour will be available as a cone, Twist cone, and ChocoCone, with the former two priced at S$1.00 and the ChocoCone priced at S$1.20.

You can also have the coffee milk tea flavour in the form of a sundae or McFlurry. These will be available at S$2.00 and S$3.00 respectively.

The dessert will be available at all dessert kiosks islandwide.

Click here to locate the nearest kiosk.

Top photo and all other photos from McDonald’s Singapore

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

