McDonald’s M’sia offers 6 nuggets & a tub of salted egg yolk for RM9.40 (S$3.12)

In Jan. 2019, Singapore’s McDonald’s introduced the salted egg yolk fries that, unfortunately, wasn’t well-received by a lot of Singaporeans.

And it appears to be making a comeback, this time in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Salted egg yolk in a tub

On Mar. 1, 2019, McDonald’s Malaysia announced it’s salted egg yolk series, calling it the salted egg yolk invasion.

Salted egg sauce

While McDonald’s Singapore only offered the salted egg yolk sauce as part of the loaded fries, McDonald’s Malaysia serves it in a tub.

From Rm6.70

A six-piece nugget served with a tub of salted egg yolk sauce, for example, costs RM9.40 (S$3.12), according to McDelivery Malaysia.

They also have the loaded fries with chicken bits for RM6.70 (S$2.20), which is essentially fries, salted egg yolk sauce, mayonnaise sprinkled with chicken bits.

Hopefully, the salted egg yolk across the Causeway tastes better.

Related article

Top image from McDonald’s Malaysia