International Skating Union clears American figure skater of intentionally injuring South Korean rival
Their coach apparently believes it was an accident.
The International Skating Union (ISU) has cleared American figure skater Mariah Bell of causing intentional harm to her South Korean rival Lim Eun Soo, according to a Reuters report.
No evidence to suggest intentional harm
At the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, Bell allegedly stabbed Lim with her skate blades during a warm-up rehearsal.
American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition
In a statement, however, the ISU said, “Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, the ISU stated that there is no evidence to suggest that Bell intended any harm.”
Bell supposedly had “right of way” on ice
Skaters typically share the ice on practice sessions and warmups.
And according to a USA Today report, Bell was rehearsing her short programme when the collision occurred. This suggests that Bell had the right of way on the ice and Lim had a responsibility to get out of the way.
According to video evidence, USA Today further stated that Bell was skating backwards at a fast pace with Lim in her path. Hence, she “would not have been able to see Lim”.
Rafael Arutunian, who coaches both Lim and Bell, also allegedly told a Russian news agency that Bell’s act wasn’t intentional.
Apparently, this is what he said, according to a translation:
“The thing is, in this part of the program Mariah moves her leg back a lot and stretches it. Thus she struck Eunsoo Lim’s leg a bit with her blade. Of course it wasn’t intentional.”
