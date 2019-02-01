fbpx

Heavy rains expected between March 22 & 25, rest of the month will still be hot

Hot and wet.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 21, 05:59 pm

Parts of Singapore experienced their first downpour in a while this afternoon (Mar. 21) after the last few weeks of hot and dry weather.

Shiok.

More rain in the second half of March

According to the weather forecast, Singaporeans can look forward to more rain in the late afternoon for the next few days too.

Screenshot from NEA website.

There will be occasional thundery showers on most days due to the northward shift in the monsoon rain band.

On some days, the rain could last till the evening.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected on one or two days in the last week of March from Sumatran squalls.

Warm weather persists

Feeling happy about the rainy days? Hold on.

The Meteorological Service Singapore shared that the second half of March will still be hot with daily temperatures ranging between 24°C and 34°C.

Non-rainy days might even hit 35°C.

Towards the end of March, the wind is likely to be weaker and more varied in where it comes from.

The rain and the possible change in the wind direction could also mean the air might smell better soon.

Top photo collage from NEA website and by @euginemay

