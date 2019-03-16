468 flights to be affected by Bali airport closure on March 7, 2019 for Day of Silence

The main airport of Bali, I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, is set to suspend all of its operations for 24 hours on March 7, 2019.

This closure coincides with the Day of Silence, which is a public holiday.

Know as Nyepi, or the Balinese New Year, the day will see the island of Bali shut down.

Local Hindu inhabitants refrain from using electricity, electronics, fire, along with engaging in travel and all forms of entertainment, the Jakarta Post (JP) reported.

Yanus Suprayogi, the airport’s general manager, said that the airport’s closure was out of respect to the Hindus in Bali, in order for them to observe Nyepi properly, JP reported.

All flights at the airport will be halted from 6am, March 7, to 6am, March 8.

468 flights to be affected

In total, 468 flights are expected to be affected by the shutdown, comprising 261 domestic flights and 207 international flights.

International routes to Singapore are the most affected, with 18 flights suspended, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 16 flights suspended and Perth, with nine flights suspended.

Notices have since been sent to all airlines and airports around the world, with airlines having stopped their sale of tickets to Bali for March 7, JP reported.

However, the airport will still have staff on call for medical evacuations and emergency landings.

JP reported that 369 personnel have been placed on standby at the airport, with 30 police officers and 35 military personnel deployed to guard the airport.

Access to Mt. Bromo on Java to also be closed

Bali is not the only location which will shut for Nyepi on March 7.

According to JP in a separate report, the volcano Mount Bromo will also have all public access to it restricted from 5am, March 7, to 5am, March 8.

The agency head of Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS), in which Mount Bromo is located, stated that the closure of the volcano was in respect to all Hindus who are observing Nyepu.

Mount Bromo is home to the indigenous Tengger tribe, which follows a unique form of Hinduism that shares similarities with Balinese Hinduism, JP highlighted.

The closure will cover an eight-kilometre radius around the volcano.

Top image from Da Maria Bali Facebook