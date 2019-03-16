Elderly man fondles woman in Yishun lift. Is it a crime?

On March 4, a video and photo of an elderly man fondling a woman in an elevator in Singapore was uploaded on Facebook.

This incident took place at the 12th floor of Block 778 Yishun Avenue 2, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Here is a video recording of the elevator camera footage:

In the footage, an elderly man with a head of white hair seemed to be pulling a woman who appeared to resist for a bit.

Subsequently, the woman had her top rolled up, exposing her chest.

The elderly man could be seen touching her.

In case you need a closer look:

Residents shocked

When SMDN reporters went down to the incident scene, Yishun residents were shocked and indicated that people should not do such acts in public places.

In particular, a 50-year-old housewife, Ms Huang, said that there are many young children in the estate and letting them see such acts will negatively affect these children.

Residents interviewed also told the newspaper that they have never seen the couple before.

Offence to commit obscene act in public

While one is free to partake in intimate acts in the privacy of one’s home, lawyers that the Chinese daily spoke to added that it is an offence if intimate acts done in the privacy of the home can be viewed by the public.

One should never conduct any hanky panky in elevators as well — even those without CCTV broadcast — because members of the public might stumble upon the act and that would be an offence.

Irony

The irony of the footage being disseminated this way is not lost on Singaporeans.

Firstly, the camera shooting the footage inside the lift is a police camera device meant to deter crime.

Secondly, the closed door confines of the lift is lost and the act inside becomes publicised as a result of the very camera meant to deter crime.

Top images via Fabrications about Singapore Facebook page.

