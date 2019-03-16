fbpx

4 M’sians caught smuggling woman out of S’pore illegally in car boot via Woodlands Checkpoint

How did they think this was a plan?

Zhangxin Zheng | March 5, 12:49 am

Officers with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) caught four Malaysians who tried to smuggle a woman out of Singapore at around 7.45pm on Feb. 28, 2019.

Woman found in the car boot

The four Malaysians were caught in two separate cars.

When the ICA officers were conducting checks at Woodlands Checkpoint, they found a woman hidden in the car boot.

She was driven by a 42-year-old female Malaysian, along with another female Malaysian passenger.

The woman in the boot was a Myanmar national who did not have any travel or identification document with her.

Photo by ICA.

The immigration officers were quick to notice another red car idling at the post-immigration area.

Photo by ICA.

They suspected that the people in the car might be in cahoots with the three women whom they have stopped.

The officers then activated a lockdown at 8.03pm and arrested the other two Malaysians, a male driver and a female passenger, in the idling red car.

The lockdown at the checkpoint was lifted by 8.10pm.

Charged

The four Malaysians, aged between 29 and 42 years old, were charged on March 2, 2019 for their involvement in conveying a prohibited immigrant out of Singapore.

The Myanmar national was also charged for the offences of illegal entry and attempted illegal departure.

The ICA also emphasised no tolerance in any attempt of entering and leaving Singapore illegally and offenders may face these penalties:

Under the Immigration Act (Cap 133), the penalties for illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while penalties for illegal departure are a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both. For engaging in the business of conveying prohibited immigrants out of Singapore, offenders will face a jail term of between two to five years and a minimum of three strokes of the cane. The vehicles used in such offences are liable to be forfeited.

Top photo from ICA

