2 M’sians caught smuggling 3,300 endangered turtles worth S$50,000 off coast of Johor

The illegal wildlife trade is still a booming industry.

This recent incident being the latest reminder of that fact.

Two men attempted to smuggle 3,300 turtles via boat into Johor on February 27.

It was thankfully foiled by the Malaysian coastguard.

Advertisement

The boat was intercepted slightly past midnight by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), where the numerous palm-sized turtles were found stuffed into 7 boxes.

The smugglers, allegedly Malaysians aged 30 and 50, have been pulled in for investigations.

The seized turtles have been identified as part of the Carettochelys insculpta species, more commonly known as pig-nosed turtles.

They are estimated to be worth RM150,000 (S$50,000).

Turtles are listed as ‘endangered’

These freshwater-inhabiting reptiles, with their distinctive fleshy pig-like snouts are in high demand in Singapore and China, rendering them common victims of the illegal wildlife trade due to their popularity as tasty delicacies or exotic pets.

The species is classified as ‘endangered’ by the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN).

Despite attempts to clamp down on the harmful trade, the pig-nosed turtle population have been steadily declining as exports of the animal rise over the years—a report published in 2014 by wildlife trade-monitoring non-profit TRAFFIC stated that around 1.5 million pig-nosed turtle eggs are collected each year to be sold.

On August 2018, approximately 600 turtles of the same species were seized from an Indonesian passenger aboard a Jakarta-Hong Kong flight. The turtles have since been returned to their natural habitat in Indonesia.

Anyone can help

Singapore’s connectivity to other countries enables it to act as a transit hub in which vulnerable or endangered species are traded illegally around the world.

Despite stringent laws, consumption and sale of illegal animal parts or products do take place within the country too.

If you spot any suspicious activity or possess any information on the illegal wildlife trade, you can contact AVA at 6805 2992.

Advertisement

Top image from MMEA