M’sian man fractures ankle after doing One Punch Man workout for two months

Remember the Singaporean who shared his experience of doing the One Punch Man workout for 30 days?

In case you are not in the know, the workout consists of doing 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run, every single day.

And it appears the workout has attracted the attention of our neighbour up north as well, although in the case of one Malaysian, the result turned out to be something less than desired.

Fractured ankle after doing the One Punch Man workout for two months

On Mar. 25, Malaysian netizen @Aweff took to Twitter to share about his colleague who engaged in the challenge, as a warning about knowing one’s limits.

According to @Aweff, his colleague had done the One Punch Man workout for two months, successfully cutting his weight from 78kg to 65kg as a result.

However, it also resulted in his colleague’s ankle getting fractured, which forced him to stop for eight weeks.

Here is @Aweff’s tweet:

Officemate aku berat dr 78kg turun 65kg dlm 2 bulan buat "One Punch Man Workout Challenge". Tp malangnya, dia terpaksa berehat 8 minggu sbb ankle fractures. Workout jenis ini sgt intensif sbb everyday kena workout. Aku nak pesan, tahu limit body masing², jgn hentam sembarangan — Cikgu (@Aweeff) March 25, 2019

For those of you who don’t speak Malay, here’s the translation:

“My office mate, who weighed 78 kg, went down to 65 kg in 2 months after doing the One Punch Man Workout Challenge. However, he needed to rest for 8 weeks because of ankle fractures. This kind of workout is very intensive because everyday you need to work out. I want to stress, know the limits of your body, don’t overdo it.”

Rest is important

In following up with his initial tweet, @Aweff further stressed the importance of rest, for at least a day, so as to allow sore muscles to recover.

He added that such an intense daily workout could be dangerous, especially for beginners.

Sedangkan kalau kita bersenam apa cara sekalipun, atlest ambil 1-2 hari offday utk body kita rest & repair balik tisu, muscle yg sore setiap kali workout. Mcm One Punch Man Challenge, boleh kata everyday kena workout. Utk beginner, cara begini boleh mendatangkan injury. — Cikgu (@Aweeff) March 25, 2019

Here’s the translation:

“But whatever kind of workout you do, at least take 1 to 2 days off to rest your body and repair the muscle tissues that are sore every time you work out. Like the One Punch Man Challenge, you can say it’s a workout every day. For beginners, this kind of method might injure you.”

Workout should be done in moderation

@Aweff added that the workout could still be done in moderation.

He elaborated that rather than starting off with the full workout, one should start out at 30 per cent of it first, with only 30 reps for each of the exercises and a 3km run.

Subsequently, the workout should be ramped up as the body adjusts to the intensity.

@Aweff stressed however, that one to two rest days should be taken, even when one is able to do the full workout of 100 reps for each exercise and run 10km.

Boleh nizam. Kau start dgn 30x reps every workout with 3KM run. Then up to 50x reps 5KM run, then 70x reps 7KM run. Bila body dah adapt & kuat baru buat mainset 100x reps 10KM run. Make sure ada restday 1 hari atau 2 hari. — Cikgu (@Aweeff) March 25, 2019

Translation:

“You start with 30x reps every workout with 3KM run. Then up to 50x reps 5KM run, then 70x reps 7KM run. When the body has adapted & is powerful, main set 100x reps 10KM run. Make sure there is one to two days of rest.”

It should be noted that on this point, @Aweff is in agreement with the Singaporean, Sean Seah, who did the workout for 30 days.

In Seah’s case, he started the workout at 50 push-ups, 50 sit-ups, 50 squats, and a 5km run daily.

Seah then ramped up the challenge in stages, reaching the full workout on day 23.

