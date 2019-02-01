Mahathir wrote a Malay poem that sounds like he’s throwing shade at Najib

A little-known fact about Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is that in his spare time, he writes fresh beats.

On March 22, he published a new post on his blog, Chedet.

Advertisement

But instead of a thinkpiece or a commentary, it was a poem in Malay.

New Culture

Written in Malay, the poem is titled “The New Culture”.

Here’s what it says:

“I stole. What should I be embarrassed of.

What is more, I am your boss.

You don’t have to be embarrassed, because your boss is committing thefts.

A little more, and you can get the money that was stolen too.

What should I be embarrassed of. My boss.

My nation doesn’t have to be embarrassed.

Go ahead and steal…

The more you steal, the better.

The title of a kleptocrat is a compliment.

Come on, my nation. Let’s all steal, so we can all be bosses.”

Malu apa?

Now this poem will make little sense, unless you’re aware that Mahathir’s predecessor, Najib Razak, has been reclaiming his popularity with the help of a catchphrase.

“Malu apa bossku?” is popular with Najib supporters, which means “What do you have to be ashamed of, my boss?”

Along with his skilful use of social media, Najib has been drawing crowds of supporters during his frequent public appearances.

Advertisement

But Najib’s trial for alleged corruption related to the 1MDB fund has begun, and the former PM has had to appear in court, sometimes going against courtroom procedure.

Perhaps with the publication of this poem, Mahathir wants to remind the public to look beyond the hype and remember the crimes that Najib stands accused of.

BUDAYA BARU Aku curi. Apa nak malu. Apatah lagi aku boss kamu. Tak perlu kamu malu kerana boss kamu mencuri. Sikit-sikit kamu juga boleh dapat duit yang dicuri. Nak malu apa. Bossku. Bangsaku tak perlu malu. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) March 22, 2019

Related story:

Top image from Mahathir and Najib’s Twitter pages.