Mahathir wrote a Malay poem that sounds like he’s throwing shade at Najib

Dropping bars.

Sulaiman Daud |Fasiha Nazren | March 23, 11:09 am

A little-known fact about Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is that in his spare time, he writes fresh beats.

On March 22, he published a new post on his blog, Chedet.

But instead of a thinkpiece or a commentary, it was a poem in Malay.

New Culture

Written in Malay, the poem is titled “The New Culture”.

Here’s what it says:

“I stole. What should I be embarrassed of.
What is more, I am your boss.
You don’t have to be embarrassed, because your boss is committing thefts.
A little more, and you can get the money that was stolen too.
What should I be embarrassed of. My boss.
My nation doesn’t have to be embarrassed.
Go ahead and steal…
The more you steal, the better.
The title of a kleptocrat is a compliment.
Come on, my nation. Let’s all steal, so we can all be bosses.”

Malu apa?

Now this poem will make little sense, unless you’re aware that Mahathir’s predecessor, Najib Razak, has been reclaiming his popularity with the help of a catchphrase.

“Malu apa bossku?” is popular with Najib supporters, which means “What do you have to be ashamed of, my boss?”

Along with his skilful use of social media, Najib has been drawing crowds of supporters during his frequent public appearances.

But Najib’s trial for alleged corruption related to the 1MDB fund has begun, and the former PM has had to appear in court, sometimes going against courtroom procedure.

Perhaps with the publication of this poem, Mahathir wants to remind the public to look beyond the hype and remember the crimes that Najib stands accused of.

Related story:

“I’m a thief of the hearts of the people”: Ex-M’sia PM Najib Razak’s resurgence in popularity

Top image from Mahathir and Najib’s Twitter pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

