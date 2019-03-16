fbpx

M’sian Education Minister won’t ban unvaccinated children from attending school

There has been an outbreak of diphtheria cases in Malaysia.

Sulaiman Daud | March 6, 07:18 pm

The Malaysian Minister for Education, Maszlee Malik, made a public statement on Facebook on March 6 to clarify his remarks on vaccinated children.

Maszlee is a member of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s party, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Malaysia United Indigenous Party or PPBM).

In his post, he referred to a report by Berita Harian Online on March 5, which quoted him as saying:

“The government prioritises education for all children and will not close the door to anyone to have access to formal education. We can not close our door against people who want to learn because it’s a human rights violation.”

Minister believes education and health are separate issues

Maszlee was asked by reporters whether his ministry would enforce laws prohibiting non-vaccinated children to attend school.

In his Facebook post, Maszlee said in Malay that he believes vaccination and education are two separate issues.

Therefore, he believes that the vaccination issue is a matter for the Ministry of Health.

He maintains that it is the position of the Ministry of Education that every child had the right to an education, without discrimination.

Maszlee also criticised the news report for using “misleading headlines”.

He added:

“I would like to emphasis once more that I believe vaccination is important for all our children, but at the same time the Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring that the right of education for all children is fulfilled and maintained.”

You can see his post below:

Anti-vaccination a growing and deadly problem

On March 2, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that the government would consider only allowing immunised and vaccinated children to attend schools.

The remark came after the death of a two-year-old toddler in Johor from diphtheria, who had not been immunised.

On March 3, the Ministry of Health confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria cases in the state of Johor.

Following the rise of the anti-vaccination movement in the United States, based on false information, 206 cases of measles were reported in just the first two months of 2019, after the country had previously eliminated measles in 2000.

The World Health Organisation has listed “vaccine hesitancy” for the first time as one of the top 10 global health threats in 2019.

Top image from Maszlee Malik’s Facebook page and Pixabay.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

