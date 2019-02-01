fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sia Airlines wins Best Airline in Asia award, other winners include Etihad, Vistara & Iberia

Etihad Airways was named Airline of the Year.

Sulaiman Daud | March 12, 06:17 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Malaysia Airlines received a boost on March 11 when they were named the “Best Airline in Asia” by the International Council of Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) awards.

The prestigious title was awarded to the airline at the ITB Berlin, a major tourism trade fair.

Newly introduced award

ITB Berlin describes the PATWA awards as one of the most “sought after” in the travel industry, since it started in 1999.

However, the Best Airline in Asia award, specifically, appears to have only been introduced in 2019.

Other airlines also won awards, including:

  • Airline of the Year — Etihad Airways
  • Best Airline (Europe) — Austrian Airlines
  • Best Airline (India) — Vistara
  • Best Airline (Service Standards) — Iberia

Dedicated to employees

According to the New Straits Times, Malaysian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Izham Ismail said that the award recognised the new services offered by the airline in the past two years.

Said Izham, “It is testament to our commitment to offering passengers a fantastic experience both in the air and on the ground.”

He added, “We are enormously proud to accept the Best Airline in Asia Award from PATWA. I dedicate it to Malaysia Airlines’ employees who focus on delivering a world-class travel experience for our passengers every day.”

25 per cent discount for certain flights.

As a “thank you” for their customers, Malaysia Airlines is offering a 25 per cent discount on flights to certain destinations, like Sydney and Hong Kong.

The offer is valid until midnight of March 12 for travel until May 31.

Mahathir might sell the airline

However, the airline’s future is in some doubt after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on March 12 that the government is considering selling off the national carrier.

Said Mahathir, according to Reuters:

“It is a very serious matter to shut down the airline. We will nevertheless be studying and investigating as to whether we should shut it down or we should sell it off or we should refinance it. All these things are open for the government to decide.”

Aviation analysts had found that the airline had become potentially unsustainable after failing to meet its three-year profitability target.

Related story:

M’sia Airlines to be shut down, sold off, or refinanced: Mahathir

Top image from Malaysia Airlines’ Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Riverside Secondary 2 student applauded for piggybacking injured classmate on crutches

Aww.

March 12, 05:47 pm

M'sia Airlines to be shut down, sold off, or refinanced: Mahathir

The national carrier has become unsustainable.

March 12, 05:26 pm

Ler Teck Siang loses appeal, to start jail term on March 21 for faking partner's HIV blood test

His appeal was not successful.

March 12, 05:20 pm

Why volunteers still clean up S’pore’s coasts even when people continue to litter

What’s the point? Here are a few.

March 12, 05:02 pm

99.99% North Koreans voted for Kim Jong-un's party in 2019 election

Mandate of the people.

March 12, 04:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close