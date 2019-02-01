fbpx

M’sian Minister Azmin Ali: Govt can’t afford to bail out M’sia Airlines

Something should be done soon.

Sulaiman Daud | March 21, 02:23 pm

It’s looking more and more likely that the Pakatan Harapan government will have to cease national ownership of Malaysia’s national carrier.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng denied that Malaysia Airlines would be shut down following a comment from former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

On March 12, Najib had said that selling or closing the airline was the wrong move, and that it was a matter of “national pride”:

“No. Absolutely not. It’s a wrong move because Malaysia Airlines is our pride and joy. Malaysia Airlines must continue as our national airline.”

However, Lim said he wanted to assure the employees that the airline would not be shut down.

Government can’t bail out MAS forever

On March 20, PM Mahathir Mohamad said that Malaysia Airlines had become “unsustainable” and one option would be to sell it off.

And on March 21, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali appeared to reinforce that position by stating that the government is not in a position to bail out the airline indefinitely.

According to Malaysiakini, Azmin remarked (on bailing out Malaysia Airlines):

“Well that is only an option, but certainly we want to see what is the best option available before us because, as mentioned by the Prime Minister, we have spent a huge amount of money for the last five years and currently we don’t have the capacity to do so.”

Loss maker

Khazanah Nasional, the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia, recorded impairments of RM7.3 billion (S$2.42 billion) in 2018. Khazanah owns Malaysia Airlines.

According to the New Straits Times, about half of those were devoted to sustaining Malaysia Airlines.

Top image from Azmin Ali and Malaysia Airlines’ Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

